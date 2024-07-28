Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 (July 28) India Full Schedule: Manu Bhaker, archers in focus — What's India's schedule today?

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 India Full Schedule: Manu Bhaker will be in focus early on Day 2 of India's campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the Indian pistol shooter will be gunning for the elusive gold, let alone the first medal for the country at the Games. On Saturday, Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic Final in an individual event in the last 20 years after she amassed 580 points to finish third in the qualifications in which Hungarian ace Veronika Major claimed the top spot with a score of 582. The other Indian representative, Rhythm Sangwan, ended 15th with a score of 573. India's Manu Bhaker takes aim during the 10m Air Pistol Women Pre-event Training at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024(AP)

It will be a moment of redemption for the 22-year-old, who was reduced to tears three years back, at the 2020 Tokyo Games, following a forgettable campaign, and salvation for India, who witnessed an underwhelming start to their campaign in Paris with compatriots losing out in qualifiers in 10m air rifle mixed teams, followed by men's 10m air pistol.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who was India's flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony, will kick off her campaign in women's singles, followed by HS Prannoy in men's singles. Indian archers will also be in focus later in the day, with the women's team, comprising Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari, aiming for the semifinal spot.

Indian paddlers - Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula - will also open their respective singles campaign in Table Tennis.

Badminton

* Women's Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) -- 12.50 pm

* Men's Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) -- 8.00 pm

Shooting

* Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan -- 12.45 pm

* Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta -- 2.45 pm

* Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker -- 3.30 pm

Rowing

* Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1.18 pm

Table tennis

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) -- 12.15 pm onwards

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) -- 12.15 pm onwards

* Men's Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) -- 3.00 pm onwards

Swimming

* Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm

* Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3.30 pm

Tennis

Men’s Doubles (Round 1) - Rohan Bopanna/N Sriram Balaji vs Gael Monfils/Edouard Roger-Vasselin - 3:30 PM

Men’s Singles (Round 1) - Sumit Nagal vs Corentin Moutet (FRA) - 3:30 PM

Archery

* Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands -- 5.45 pm

* Women's Team (Semi-finals if qualified): 7.17 pm onwards

* Women's Team (medal rounds if qualified): 8.18 pm onwards.