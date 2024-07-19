Looking back at Novak Djokovic's rocky Olympic journey ahead of possible last dash for elusive gold at Paris 2024

It is hard to find a place where Novak Djokovic is statistically behind Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. His 24 Grand Slams is the most by any male player in tennis history and tied with Margaret Court for most by any player overall. He turned 37 in May this year and continues to be ranked second in the world, sandwiched between 22-year-old World No.1 Jannik Sinner and the third-placed 21-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Novak Djokovic was chasing a potential Golden Slam in 2021. (Getty Images)

And yet, there is one thing that Federer and Nadal have which Djokovic doesn't - the Olympic gold medal. Federer won gold in men's doubles in 2008 while Nadal won the singles title at the same Games. Nadal went on to win another gold, this time in men's doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Federer, meanwhile, had won silver at the 2012 London Olympics in men's singles, losing an all-Swiss final to Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic did stand on the podium with Nadal at the 2008 Games, having won bronze, and that remains his best result at an Olympics. The Serbian great is set to make his fifth, and possibly last, appearance at an Olympics this year. As he prepares to hunt down the one missing big title in his overflowing trophy cabinet when he takes the clay courts at the Stade Rolland Garros, let's take a look at just how Djokovic went about his business in each of his four previous Olympic appearances.

2008 Beijing Olympics: Djokovic's first Olympics and also the only one where he won a medal, the Serb entered in singles and doubles, with mixed doubles yet to make a return to the Games. He was the third seed in singles, behind top seed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He sailed through the first three rounds and dropped a set for the first time in the quarterfinals against France's Gael Monfils. Djokovic still managed to come from behind and reach the semifinals where he lost to Nadal. He then faced USA's James Blake, who had defeated Federer in the quarterfinals, in the bronze medal match and won 6-3, 7-4. Djokovic teamed up with Nenad Zimonjic for doubles and the pair crashed out in the first round itself.

2012 London Olymoics: Djokovic was the second seed behind Federer in men's singles. Italy's Fabio Fognini tested him early in his first match, pushing the first set into a tie-breaker and winning it. Djokovic then won the next two sets. He went on to face Andy Roddick, Leyton Hewitt and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his next three rounds. He beat them all but couldn't get past home favourite Andy Murray in the semifinals. Murray went on to beat Federer and win gold while Djokovic lost to Juan Martin Del Potro in the bronze medal match. Djokovic suffered a first round exit in men's doubles again, this time with Viktor Troicki.

2016 Rio Olympics: Djokovic was flying in 2016. He had won the Australian Open and the French Open that year. Coupled with the fact that he had won the Wimbledon and US Open titles the previous, year this made him the reigning champion in all four Grand Slams, thus completing a career Grand Slam and becoming the first since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four Major titles simultaneously. That success didn't carry on to the Olympics though as Djokovic lost to Juan Martín del Potro in straight sets in singles. In the doubles he lost in the second round.

2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021): Djokovic was five years older than what he was in 2016 and yet, he arguably came into the Tokyo Olympics on the back of much stronger form. There were constant murmurs of the possibility of the Serb completing a unique Golden Slam that year - winning all four Major titles and the Olympic gold in the same calendar year. So dominant was he in the first four rounds that it seemed a foregone conclusion that Djokovic is set to win his first gold. He started the semifinal against Alexander Zverev by winning the first set 6-1. Then, Zverev pounced back and won the match 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Djokovic then stunningly went on to lose the bronze medal match as well to Pablo Carreno Busta, a game in which he lost his cool abused his racket several times. Djokovic had also reached the bronze medal match in mixed doubles, having teamed up with Nina Stojanovic. However, he withdrew from the match after the loss in the men's singles bronze medal match citing an injury to his left shoulder.