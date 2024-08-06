Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 javelin throw live updates: Kishore Jena in Group A, defending champ to join from Group B

Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra is all set to kickstart his title defence with the qualifications round of the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The reigning Olympic and world champion touched down in Paris with a season-best throw of 88.36m at the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj unlocked the national record with his sensational throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League back in 2022. The javelin superstar has fired his spear below the 85m mark on two occasions since striking gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics....Read More

Kishore Jena in Group A, Neeraj to join from Group B

India's Kishore Jena is in Group A while Neeraj will launch his gold medal bid from Group B on Day 11 of the Summer Games in Paris. Jena punched his tickets for the men's javelin event at Pais with his throw of 87.54m at the Asian Games last year. However, Jena has failed to cross the 87m mark after earning an automatic berth for the Paris Games. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Germany's Julian Weber, former world champion Anderson Peters and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem are Neeraj's top rivals at the Paris Olympics.

Explained: Men's javelin qualification round

At the Paris Olympics 2024, the men's javelin throw event is conducted over two rounds—a qualification round and the final medal round. As many as 32 javelin throwers are plying their trade in the men's edition of the event at the Paris Games. The qualifying round will have two groups—A and B. Athletes can seal their berth in the final by firing an 84.00m throw, which meets the approved entry standard at the Olympics.