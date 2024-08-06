Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 javelin throw live updates: Kishore Jena in Group A, defending champ to join from Group B
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics. India's Kishore Jena is also in the fray for a medal in the men's event.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: Neeraj Chopra is all set to kickstart his title defence with the qualifications round of the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday. The reigning Olympic and world champion touched down in Paris with a season-best throw of 88.36m at the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj unlocked the national record with his sensational throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League back in 2022. The javelin superstar has fired his spear below the 85m mark on two occasions since striking gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics.
Kishore Jena in Group A, Neeraj to join from Group B
India's Kishore Jena is in Group A while Neeraj will launch his gold medal bid from Group B on Day 11 of the Summer Games in Paris. Jena punched his tickets for the men's javelin event at Pais with his throw of 87.54m at the Asian Games last year. However, Jena has failed to cross the 87m mark after earning an automatic berth for the Paris Games. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Germany's Julian Weber, former world champion Anderson Peters and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem are Neeraj's top rivals at the Paris Olympics.
Explained: Men's javelin qualification round
At the Paris Olympics 2024, the men's javelin throw event is conducted over two rounds—a qualification round and the final medal round. As many as 32 javelin throwers are plying their trade in the men's edition of the event at the Paris Games. The qualifying round will have two groups—A and B. Athletes can seal their berth in the final by firing an 84.00m throw, which meets the approved entry standard at the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra Olympics 2024 live: A quick look at javelin throw qualification groups at Paris 2024 Olympics
Group A: Julius Yego (Kenya), Oliver Helander (Finland), Leandro Ramos (Portugal), Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago), Kishore Jena (India), Teura'itera'i Tupaia (France), Julian Weber (Germany), Roderick Genki Dean (Japan), Alexandru Mihaita Novac (Romania), Dawid Wegner (Poland), Toni Keranen (Finland), Ihab Abdelrahman (Egypt), Curtis Thompson (USA), Patriks Gailums (Latvia), Pedro Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil), Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia)
Group B: Neeraj Chopra (India), Gatis Cakss (Latvia), Max Dehning (Germany), Cameron McEntyre (Australia), Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan), Marcin Krukowski (Poland), Lassi Etelatalo (Finland), Nnamdi Chinecherem (Nigeria), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Moustafa Mahmoud (Egypt), Artur Felfner (Ukraine), Timothy Herman (Belgium), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Edis Matusevicius (Lithuania), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland)
India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra is eyeing another piece of history with his javelin as the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist is set to defend his title at the Paris Games today. Neeraj and Kishore Jena will launch India’s medal bid with the qualification round. Jena is in Group A, while Neeraj is headlining Group B of the men’s javelin event.