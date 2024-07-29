Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on Monday

NEW DELHI: Shooting can bring in more medals for India on Monday as rifle men and women take centrestage at the National Shooting Centre at Chateauroux. There is also a possibility of winning a first ever Olympic medal in archery. The men’s archery team begin their elimination round in the quarter-finals on Sunday. It took India just 2 days to win their first medal at the Paris Olympics with Manu Bhaker claiming a historic bronze.(PTI)

Here are five things to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday:

Shooting

All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker, who earned India their first medal in Paris on Sunday. Today she will team up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification. Ramita Jindal (women) and Arjuna Babuta (men) will be seen in the finals of 10m air rifle while Prithviraj Tondaiman will be ready to take his shots in men’s trap qualification.

Time: 12.45pm onwards

Hockey

After overcoming New Zealand 3-2 in their Group B opener, the Indian men’s hockey team will need to up their game against Argentina. The Rio 2016 champions gave a top team like Australia a run for their money despite a 1-0 loss. Another win will take India closer to the quarter-finals.

4:15PM

Archery

Men’s team quarter-final

India vs Turkey/Colombia

The Indian women’s team suffered a shock 0-6 loss to the Netherlands on Sunday but hopes will still be high from the Indian men’s team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai, to bring home the country’s first medal from archery. Seeded third, India will take on the winner the pre-quarter-final between sixth seeds Turkey and 11th seeds Colombia. The winner will likely face second seeds and hosts France in semis.

Time: 6:31PM

Judo

Women’s 57kg and men’s 73kg medal matches in judo at the Champ-de-Mars Arena on Monday promises some high-quality action. The day will begin with two bronze medal matches in the 57kg followed by the final. The same sequence will be repeated in the men’s 73kg event.

Time: 7:30PM

Swimming

The women’s 400m individual medley final will commence at Paris’ La Defense Arena with Canadian Summer McIntosh the favorite after bettering her own world record in May. McIntosh will also take part in the women’s 200m freestyle, the last swimming final of the night. She won Canada’s first medal of the Paris Olympics when she beat American Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle on Saturday.

Time: 2:30PM