 'Your weapon betrayed you in Tokyo. This time...': PM Modi's phone call with Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Your weapon betrayed you in Tokyo. This time...': PM Modi's phone call with Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 28, 2024 11:14 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi talked to Manu Bhaker on phone after the Indian shooter won a bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol at Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manu Bhaker on her remarkable achievement, as she secured a bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Bhaker's accomplishment not only earned her a place on the podium but also marked a historic moment for Indian shooting, as she became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics.

PM Modi talks to Manu Bhaker(X/Files)
PM Modi talks to Manu Bhaker(X/Files)

With a final score of 221.7, Bhaker clinched India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. Prime Minister Modi praised the 22-year-old for her outstanding performance, acknowledging the narrow margin by which she missed a silver medal. "Congratulations, Manu, on the victory. I am very happy as you won a medal. Although you missed a silver medal by just 0.1 point, you still made the country proud," Modi said in his message.

This victory served as a redemption for Bhaker, whose journey at the Tokyo Olympics was marred by a pistol malfunction. In his message to Bhaker, PM Modi recalled the unfortunate moment in Tokyo and was lauded for his perseverance and dedication to make a comeback three years later.

“At Tokyo, the weapon betrayed you. But this time, you took care of everything,” PM Modi said on his phone call.

“You’re getting credit for two things (winning India’s first medal at Paris 2024 and becoming the first woman shooter from India to win an Olympics medal).”

Watch the entire conversation here:

The competition in the 10m women's air pistol event was intense, with South Korea's Ye Jin taking home the gold medal with an Olympic record score of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, secured the silver medal with a score of 241.3 points.

On the opening day of the event, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round, which earned her a spot in the final. Her compatriot, Rhythm Sangwan, however, did not make it past the qualification round, finishing in 15th place.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / 'Your weapon betrayed you in Tokyo. This time...': PM Modi's phone call with Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On