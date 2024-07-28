'Your weapon betrayed you in Tokyo. This time...': PM Modi's phone call with Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Manu Bhaker on her remarkable achievement, as she secured a bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Bhaker's accomplishment not only earned her a place on the podium but also marked a historic moment for Indian shooting, as she became the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympics. PM Modi talks to Manu Bhaker(X/Files)

With a final score of 221.7, Bhaker clinched India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. Prime Minister Modi praised the 22-year-old for her outstanding performance, acknowledging the narrow margin by which she missed a silver medal. "Congratulations, Manu, on the victory. I am very happy as you won a medal. Although you missed a silver medal by just 0.1 point, you still made the country proud," Modi said in his message.

This victory served as a redemption for Bhaker, whose journey at the Tokyo Olympics was marred by a pistol malfunction. In his message to Bhaker, PM Modi recalled the unfortunate moment in Tokyo and was lauded for his perseverance and dedication to make a comeback three years later.

“At Tokyo, the weapon betrayed you. But this time, you took care of everything,” PM Modi said on his phone call.

“You’re getting credit for two things (winning India’s first medal at Paris 2024 and becoming the first woman shooter from India to win an Olympics medal).”

Watch the entire conversation here:

The competition in the 10m women's air pistol event was intense, with South Korea's Ye Jin taking home the gold medal with an Olympic record score of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, secured the silver medal with a score of 241.3 points.

On the opening day of the event, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round, which earned her a spot in the final. Her compatriot, Rhythm Sangwan, however, did not make it past the qualification round, finishing in 15th place.