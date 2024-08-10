Spain win football Olympic gold and Euro Cup in same year

Spain’s men’s football team capped a remarkable summer by securing the Olympic gold medal after a thrilling 5-3 extra-time victory over France in Paris. This win follows their European Championship win a month earlier. Spain's gold medallists celebrate after the men's final football match between France and Spain during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 9, 2024. (AFP)

The final at Parc des Princes was a rollercoaster, with Spain initially falling behind by an early goal by France’s Enzo Millot. However, Spain quickly turned the game around, scoring thrice within 10 minutes. Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena were pivotal in this comeback, with Lopez netting twice and Baena adding another to give Spain a 3-1 lead by halftime.

France refused to bow out quietly, mounting a spirited comeback in the second half. Maghnes Akliouche narrowed the gap, and in the dying moments of stoppage time, Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized from the penalty spot, forcing the match into extra time.

In the additional period, Sergio Camello emerged as Spain’s hero. Coming on as a late substitute, Camello scored twice in quick succession, lifting Spain to a 5-3 lead and securing the gold medal. His calmness under pressure and ability to finish clinically was crucial in sealing the victory.

This victory was especially sweet for Lopez and Baena, both of whom were also part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad. Their contributions throughout the summer have been instrumental in Spain’s run of success.

“What a summer. And I hope this summer never ends so we can continue winning,” Baena told AP News. “I am very happy to have made history with Spain.”

The win also ended the recent dominance of Latin American teams in Olympic football. Spain's win marked the first time in five Olympic cycles that a European nation won the gold medal, breaking the streak held by Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.

Spain’s achievement this summer isn’t limited to the men’s team. The women’s national team had won the World Cup the previous year. Although the women’s team fell short in the Olympics, losing the bronze medal match to Germany, the overall success of Spanish football is undeniable.

The defeat was a bitter pill for France, echoing their loss in the 2022 World Cup final. Despite a valiant effort and a strong comeback, they were once again denied a major title in the final stages.