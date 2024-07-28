Who is Manu Bhaker? Know everything about India's first medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 when the 19-year-old bagged a bronze in the final of the women's 10m air pistol event on Sunday. Bhaker, one of India's biggest medal contenders, lived up to her reputation and became the first woman to win an Olympics medal in shooting. Her win ended India's rut in shooting at the Olympics, after the country went without a medal at either Rio Games or the Tokyo Olympics in 2016 and 2020 respectively. It took India just 2 days for India to win their first medal at the Paris Olympics with Manu Bhaker claiming a historic bronze.(AP)

Manu, completing her redemption story, finished with a score of 221.7. This was after she had finished fourth in the qualification round yesterday. From the moment the 2nd day of the Olympics got underway, all eyes were on Bhaker. Despite PV Sindhu, Sreeja Akula and Nikhat Zareen notching up dominating wins, it was Manu, who gave India its moment under the sun as the national flag raised high. Three years ago in Tokyo, Manu was left shattered after her gun malfunctioned in the qualification and she failed to make it to the finals. It took Manu plenty of time to get over the disappointment, as per her own admission, but the reward for the patience and hard work was worth it.

Manu came agonisingly close to landing a silver. Positioned third in the last five rounds, she gave a real scare to the second placed Kim Yegi of South Korea when she fired a 10.3 to take a marginal 0.1 lead over her opponent. However, the final shot pushed her back to third as Manu shot 10.3 and Yegi a 10.5. Oh Ye Jin of South Korea took gold clocking 243.2 and making an Olympics record in the process.

Who is Manu Bhaker and what is her journey?

Hailing from the crucible of combat sports, Haryana, Manu is a force to be reckoned with in the world of shooting. While her home state is renowned for producing pugilists and grapplers, Bhaker carved her own path, exchanging the boxing ring for the shooting range.

Bhaker's journey began far from the precision of the pistol. A multi-faceted athlete in her formative years, she dabbled in tennis, skating, and even the martial art of thang ta, where she clinched national accolades. Yet, it was the temptation of the Olympics, ignited by the 2016 Rio Games, that redirected her trajectory.

A mere fourteen, Bhaker's heart was captured by the sport of shooting. With an almost impulsive decision, she convinced her father to purchase a pistol, setting the stage for a meteoric rise. Her talent was undeniable. A stunning victory over seasoned Olympian Heena Sidhu at the national championships announced her arrival, a feat that sent shockwaves through the shooting fraternity.

International acclaim followed swiftly. From the silver lining of the Asian Junior Championships to the near-miss at the Asian Games, Bhaker's journey was marked by both triumphs and heartbreaks. However, it was her golden moment at the Youth Olympics that solidified her status as a shooting prodigy. At sixteen, she became India's first Olympic gold medalist in shooting, a feat that catapulted her to national stardom.

Guided by the seasoned marksman Jaspal Rana, Bhaker's ascent continued. A dominant performance at the Olympic Selection Trials cemented her place in the Indian shooting squad, setting the stage for her Olympic debut in Tokyo.