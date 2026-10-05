Adani Ahmedabad Marathon joins World Athletics Global Calendar ahead of its 10th edition on November 29

The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has been included in the World Athletics Global Calendar, marking a significant moment for the race as it prepares for its 10th edition on 29 November 2026.
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World Athletics is the global governing body for athletics, overseeing the sport across 214 Member Federations and setting the standards for international athletics competitions. Its Global Calendar brings recognised competitions from around the world and gives athletes, federations and the wider athletics community a common global reference point.
For the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, the listing means performances at the race are eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings. It also brings Ahmedabad into the international road-racing calendar, giving the city a place on the global circuit of recognised races.
The recognition reflects the standards behind the event, including course measurement and certification, race operations, medical preparedness, timing and results, elite athlete management, and compliance with applicable athletics and anti-doping regulations.
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The milestone also reflects how far the marathon has come. What started with a few thousand runners has grown into a city-wide sporting event, with more than 24,000 runners taking part in the previous edition. Each year, runners, volunteers, families and Armed Forces personnel come out on the streets of Ahmedabad to be part of the race.
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The milestone also reflects how far the marathon has come. What started with a few thousand runners has grown into a city-wide sporting event, with more than 24,000 runners taking part in the previous edition. Each year, runners, volunteers, families and Armed Forces personnel come out on the streets of Ahmedabad to be part of the race.
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The connection with the city has gone hand in hand with the marathon’s #Run4OurSoldiers journey. For a decade, the initiative has brought citizens and the Armed Forces together to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of India’s soldiers, giving the marathon a purpose that goes beyond the race itself.
The recognition comes as Ahmedabad looks ahead to the 2030 Commonwealth Games. For a city building a stronger sporting culture, the inclusion of its flagship marathon on the World Athletics Global Calendar marks another important step on that journey.
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Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "Being part of the World Athletics Global Calendar is a proud moment for everyone who has made this marathon what it is today, from the runners and volunteers to the Armed Forces personnel who run alongside us. This recognition validates the standards we have built, including course certification, runner safety, timing systems and elite athlete management. Ahmedabad celebrates this marathon as a festival, with people from every neighbourhood coming onto the streets together. As we head into our 10th edition, we remain committed to giving this city a race worthy of this recognition."
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Adani Ahmedabad Marathon joins World Athletics Global Calendar ahead of its 10th edition on November 29
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