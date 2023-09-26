News / Sports / Others / Asha Bhosle falls victim to social media fake news, mistakenly congratulates Indian athlete on Asian Games gold

Asha Bhosle falls victim to social media fake news, mistakenly congratulates Indian athlete on Asian Games gold

ByHT Sports Desk
Sep 26, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Bhosle shared a video of an Indian athlete winning gold which instantly went viral on social media, however it was a two-month old video from a separate event.

If social media has served as a better platform for communication across the globe, it also also turned out to be a platform of wrong information. We have often been warned of it through advertisements or through peers, yet people have fallen victim it fake information or news. On Tuesday, legendary India singer Asha Bhosle incurred a similar fate, one which former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had faced almost a year back. Amid India's riveting campaign in China for the 2023 Asian Games, Bhosle shared a video of an Indian athlete winning gold which instantly went viral on social media, however, the athlete, Jyothi Yarraji, had bagged it more than two months back in a completely separate competition.

Yarraji (right) will in fact be in action at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this month
Yarraji (right) will in fact be in action at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this month

Bhosle shared the video of the 100m hurdles race where Yarraji had won, as she congratulated the athlete for winning gold in Asian Games. But the athlete had won the event back in July 14 this year in the Asian Athletics Championships. It was the Yarraji's maiden finish at the top of the podium in a major international event. The 23-year-old, who holds the national record of 12.82 seconds and had won a gold in the National Inter-State Championships in June, had in fact claimed India's first gold medal in the event after she clocked 13.09 seconds to win the 100m hurdles final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) on a rain-drenched track at the Supachalasai Stadium.

“Heartiest congratulations to Yaraaji from Andhra Pradesh for winning the Gold for 100mts hurdles at the Asian Games,” posted Bhosle as the video went viral with many others congratulating the athlete.

Yarraji will in fact be in action at the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this month as she will be competing in 100m hurdles and the 200m event. She will be among the favourites for the gold in the 100m event in Asiad.

Back in July 2022, Sehwag had mistakenly celebrated sprinter Hima Das' 400m gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, however the video he had shared was that of the athlete winning the 400m at the U-20 athletics World Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018, when she became the first Indian to win that title. The 43-year-old was later forced to delete the video after being called out.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

