Ahmedabad, The first-ever BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games concluded here with close to 160 participants from the 10 member nations displaying their native sports in a one-day meet where India made its mark through yogasana and mallakhamb.

BRICS Traditional and Indigenous Demonstration Games conclude in Ahmedabad

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In addition, there was a wushu demonstration from China, a board game togyzkumalak from Kazakhstan and a meditative Jiu-Jitsu display from Brazil on Monday.

Besides mallakhamb and yogasana, India also demonstrated kalaripayattu .

Ahmedabad, which will stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, is also in the race to host the 2036 Olympics.

"Yoga is one of the activities in South Africa that people use to detox, relieve stress and improve movement and flexibility. We embrace it, and we love it," Philasande Macwili, Chef-De-Mission of South Africa, told the Sports Authority of India Media.

Apart from the high-intensity mallakhamb , a demonstration of rhythmic yogasana also hogged the limelight for India.

At the yogasan world championships in June, India had recorded a haul of 114 medals, 102 of them being gold in a field that featured 79 countries and over 500 competitors.

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{{^usCountry}} "Today we looked and learned so much about Yoga. Even yesterday during practice, we saw young children practising amazing movements. We want to learn so much more about it," said Yi Liu, Chef-De-Mission, China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today we looked and learned so much about Yoga. Even yesterday during practice, we saw young children practising amazing movements. We want to learn so much more about it," said Yi Liu, Chef-De-Mission, China. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking of the reception in India, Liu said, "I checked with all the members of our delegation. They all said they have never felt more warmly received than they have here in India. Everyone enjoyed their stay in India, and this trip is very memorable in their lives."

Russia echoed the sentiments.

"It was unbelievable. The hospitality of the Indian side is awesome. We really enjoyed the hotel, all the venues of the event and how everything looked. I guess the biggest and most favourite part for me is the friendship among the BRICS countries. We really enjoy participating together in such events," said Zlata Yakovleva, Head of Delegation, Russia,

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India had the largest contingent at the Games with 50 participants, followed by China , Iran and South Africa .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.