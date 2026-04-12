Candidates chess: R Vaishali extends lead after win with a rook trap

It’s a thing with R Vaishali. If she’s on a winning run, she can be an unstoppable force. In Round 11 on Saturday, the 24-year-old appeared to be playing out a peaceful game with the Black pieces against Aleksandra Goryachkina. The Queens had been exchanged, Vaishali had a comfortable position, White had no ambitious plans, and a draw seemed the most likely result. India’s R Vaishali, who beat Aleksandra Goryachkina in Round 11 to consolidate her lead in the Women’s Candidates chess tournament in Cyprus on Saturday. (FIDE)

Vaishali, with a half-point lead at the top, didn’t necessarily need to conjure up action on the board. But Vaishali chose to do Vaishali things. She set up a clever trap for White’s rook and her unsuspecting opponent walked right into it.

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The Russian played 30…Bc4 – the most natural move in the position. The evaluation bar vociferously disagreed. The blunder soon dawned upon Goryachkina. She placed her hand over her mouth, scarcely able to believe her eyes. Her rook was trapped in the centre of the board with no escape squares. Vaishali was leaning in. She already had it all mapped out. She took barely a minute to blitz out 30…Bc6 and Goryachkina knew it was all over – she was down an exchange in a rook endgame with no light at the end of the tunnel.

‘I didn’t see 25…Rff5 as an option. Only when she played it I realised I can play 25…Rxe5 and 26…g6. I made sure I’m really threatening this, else the rook on e5 can become active. Then I saw this 28…Kf8 trick,’ Vaishali told the chess.com broadcast.