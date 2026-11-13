...
...
Next Story

Carlsen on the brink of losing No 1 spot to Caruana

The Norwegian lost to Haik Martirosyan in Round 5 of the fast classic after four consecutive draws in the Total Chess pilot in Budapest

Updated on: Nov 13, 2026, 22:51:11 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Bengaluru: Magnus Carlsen is on the brink of losing his No 1 spot after more than 15 years at the top. After four consecutive draws in the fast classic group stage of the Total Chess pilot in Budapest, Carlsen lost to Haik Martirosyan with Black on Friday. Contrastingly, Caruana, on an unbeaten run so far, defeated Vincent Keymer to climb to 2800.3. Only nine points now separate both players on the live classical rating list. Incidentally, it was Martirosyan’s first Fide-rated classical meeting against Carlsen.

Carlsen has been struggling with classical chess in its various forms. (Total Chess)
Carlsen has been struggling with classical chess in its various forms. (Total Chess)

Caruana, long among the world's strongest and most consistent players, has spent much of his career in Carlsen's shadow. The two met in the 2018 World Championship match, which produced 12 consecutive draws before Carlsen prevailed in the tiebreaks. Should Caruana sustain his winning run and Carlsen's struggles continue, the American could find himself at world No. 1 when the next official ratings are published.

Carlsen has been struggling with classical chess in its various forms. At Norway Chess earlier this year, he lost twice to Praggnanandhaa and finished in the bottom half of the standings.

Among the Indians, Arjun Erigaisi ended up making a miraculous escape after Wesley So went from winning to turning down a draw to blundering and losing.

 
magnus carlsen
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Carlsen on the brink of losing No 1 spot to Caruana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks