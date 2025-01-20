Chile golfer Joaquin Niemann hopes to hit it big in India

New Delhi: Joaquin Niemann likes to live in the fast lane. The two-time PGA winner and a self-confessed adrenaline junkie loves his hiking adventures and actively tracks the progress of McLaren’s Lando Norris on the Formula One grid. It’s of little surprise then that the Chilean has taken the fast route to success on the greens, becoming the only golfer from his country to win on the PGA tour besides finishing runner-up in the LIV Golf League individual standings and taking the International Series rankings crown in only his second season on the breakaway tour. Golfer Joaquin Niemann. (AP)

Niemann, who captains Torque GC on the LIV Golf League, won twice -- in Mayakoba and Jeddah – last year and had two T2 and T3 finishes each, narrowly losing out to two-time Major champion Jon Rahm, who captains Legion XIII.

“It’s been a pretty good year, though I would have loved to finish first at the end of the season. But still, a year like this gives you that extra battery to work harder every day. I had put in a lot of effort and it’s nice to see the work pay off at the end,” Niemann said.

The 26-year-old will be in India later this month for the International Series as it makes its India debut at Gurugram’s DLF Golf and Country Club. “I am very excited to come to India. It’s a place I had heard a lot about in terms of culture and civilisation and it’ll be nice to explore some of it along with some golf,” he said.

Headlined by Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Niemann will be part of a strong contingent of 15 LIV members that will descend here for the first time to show their wares on the testing DLF course.

“I have read some comments about the course. It’s got some really tough and tricky holes which I feel is a good thing because it will test every player. I am quite excited to tee off in India. I would like to thank Anirban Lahiri, who convinced me to come to India for golf,” Niemann, who usually begins his season in Oman, said.

While all eyes will be on 2024 US Open champion DeChambeau – he is known for an analytical and scientific approach to the game besides his astounding yardage – Niemann has been working hard to match the ‘Mad Scientist’ stroke for stroke.

“I hit them fairly long myself. In fact, I may have a better season’s average than Bryson,” he chuckled, admitting the sizeable shift in international golf towards hitting big. “It’s just the way the game is at this point. You also have to hit straight besides hitting long. There’s a whole lot of science to it,” he added. LIV Golf statistics for 2024 place DeChambeau No.1 with an average driving distance of 323.5 yards; Niemann is second (322.5 yards).

Part of that science behind achieving distance is building physical strength and explosive power, aspects that Niemann quite enjoys. “I like to hit the gym and lift weights, to be honest. I lift four days a week and dedicate a day to stretching and mobility. It helps me connect with my body and lets me know what I am capable of,” Niemann, who squats 150kg on an average, said.

Niemann’s recent Instagram clip shows him practising 36 and 42-inch vertical jumps. “This is to get Bryson scared,” he says cheekily in the video before jumping. Jokes apart, building explosive power was on Niemann’s agenda coming into this season as he aims to dominate the LIV tour.

“I focussed a lot on weight transfer and body balance while swinging. Understanding the foot pressure and the way my body transfers weight was the key. Then, I did different exercises for my swing to generate more speed and power. Ultimately, all these little things contribute towards a strong and steady swing.”

Besides the LIV tour, Niemann is looking forward to the Augusta Masters in April, where he will be a special invitee for the second year running. He has played five times in the year’s first Major. He missed the cut the first time in 2018 while his best effort was T16 in 2023.

“Playing the Masters is a big deal for any golfer and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s hard to get into the majors but I know it’s going to come to a solution because we (LIV) have some of the best players in the world. Eventually, I feel there will be spots for LIV players on every major.”