China pick PLA man in Galwan Valley clash as a Winter Olympics torch-bearer

  • A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) regiment commander who was involved in the deadly June, 2020 clashes with Indian army personnel in the Galwan Valley was chosen by China as an initial runner in its torch relay for the Beijing Winter Olympics.
An illuminated installation of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen and Winter Paralympics Shuey Rhon.&nbsp;(Getty)
An illuminated installation of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen and Winter Paralympics Shuey Rhon. (Getty)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) regiment commander who was involved in the deadly June, 2020 clashes with Indian army personnel in the Galwan Valley was chosen by China as an initial runner in its torch relay for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Chinese authorities picking Qi Fabao at the start of the crunched three-day torch relay to return attention to the border standoff that resulted in multiple casualties and led to months of tension between the two countries. Chinese media reported that Qi was honoured by the country’s military after he was grievously injured in the clash. According to China’s Global Times, China’s four-time Olympic short track speed skating champion Wang Meng handed the torch to Fabao after the relay opened at the Olympic Foreign Park.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the seven-hour deadly conflict near Patrolling Point (PP) 14 in Galwan Valley, along the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh. The number of Chinese who died in the fighting is unknown.

The border stand-off, and India-China political tension had its fallout on the sporting field as well, after Chinese phone makers Vivo was replaced as the IPL's title sponsor in 2020 amid pressure on Chinese brands. The Tata Group has since come on board as IPL title sponsor for 2022 and 2023.

