‘Conspiracy against me’: Vinesh Phogat refuses to back down amid WFI ban drama, storms into competition venue

The standoff between Vinesh Phogat and the Wrestling Federation of India escalated on Monday after the wrestler arrived at the venue of the ongoing National Open Ranking tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, asserting that she was eligible to return from retirement despite the federation maintaining otherwise. Vinesh also responded to the WFI’s show-cause notice, although the federation was reportedly not satisfied with her explanation. Vinesh Phogat arrives at the venue of the National Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament amid a row over her eligibility and WFI's show-cause notice (PTI)

The 31-year-old two-time World Championships medallist alleged that those in power within the WFI wanted her to quit the sport, but insisted she would not allow them to succeed.

“What do you expect me to do? Should I take sanyaas and stay away? Accept defeat? So that their conspiracy against me succeeds?” Vinesh told reporters after meeting WFI officials. “He wants that I leave wrestling, get tired, fold my hands and walk away. Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan, his team — all those who hold power.”

Vinesh further alleged that she was being targeted for raising her voice against federation officials and questioned whether the environment was safe for her after the language allegedly used against her.

“I have represented the country. I have competed at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. You are calling me ‘Tukde Tukde gang’. Have you seen your language? Do you think I am safe there?” she asked. “Maybe in his language I am a terrorist. Maybe even a Khalistani. But I am a respected citizen of this country and I have the right to fight.”

Just days earlier, Vinesh had found herself ineligible for Asian Games selection after the WFI released revised eligibility criteria that excluded the National Open Ranking tournament in Gonda from consideration. The event was expected to mark her competitive return since the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The move came shortly after Vinesh questioned the decision to host the tournament in Gonda, considered the political stronghold of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom she and several other wrestlers have accused of sexual harassment.

The WFI later declared her ineligible to compete in the tournament, citing anti-doping regulations that require athletes returning from retirement to serve a mandatory six-month notice period before resuming competition.

After arriving in Ayodhya on Monday, Vinesh responded to the show-cause notice by citing Clause 5.6.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. According to her response, the provision does not apply in her case because she had already informed United World Wrestling in June about her intention to resume competition.

She argued that the governing body had been formally notified well in advance, thereby fulfilling the procedural requirements for her return.

However, according to a PTI report, the WFI remained unconvinced by her response. Federation sources said that while Vinesh addressed the eligibility aspect, she had not responded to the broader disciplinary charges mentioned in the detailed show-cause notice issued earlier.

“The reply is not enough. She has not answered the full show-cause notice. Until a disciplinary hearing is conducted and the matter is decided, she cannot be permitted to compete,” a WFI source told PTI.