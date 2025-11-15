Croatia secured a place at next year's World Cup with a 3-1 win that ended tiny Faroe Islands' dream on Friday. Croatia qualifies for World Cup after beating the Faroe Islands

Croatia knew before kickoff that avoiding defeat in Rijeka would guarantee qualification but it was caught cold in the 16th minute when Geza David Turi scored with a deflected shot.

The 2018 World Cup runner-up quickly recovered, however, as Joško Gvardiol leveled in the 23rd. Making his return to the national team after two years away, Petar Musa put Croatia ahead 2-1 after halftime from Josip Stanišić's assist. In complete control, Croatia added a third goal when Nikola Vlašić volleyed in a precise cross from Ivan Perišić at the far post.

It was Faroe Islands' final match in Group L and the team will finish behind runner-up the Czech Republic. The second-placed team advances to the playoffs for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Malta snatched its first win in 2026 World Cup qualifying, converting its only shot on target to stun Finland 1-0 in Helsinki in Group G. According to the Malta Football Association, this was only the fourth win ever by Malta in World Cup qualifying.

Midfielder Jake Grech came off the bench in the 79th minute and scored the decisive goal three minutes later from the edge of the area. It was only Malta's second goal in seven qualifiers, against 16 conceded.

Finland enjoyed most of the possession and had 14 attempts, even hitting the woodwork.

Malta rose to fourth in Europe Group G, five points behind Finland, which can't qualify.

