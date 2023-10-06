News / Sports / Others / Dillon Danis asserts he'll ‘be there fight night’ ahead of bout with Logan Paul

Dillon Danis asserts he'll ‘be there fight night’ ahead of bout with Logan Paul

Vedanth Shinde
Oct 06, 2023

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis intensifies as the highly-anticipated bout nears

The ongoing rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis reached new heights in the lead-up to their co-main event showdown on the Prime card, alongside the headline bout featuring KSI and Tommy Fury on October 14th.In the weeks leading to their highly anticipated dual, Dillon took a controversial approach by posting pictures of Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, alongside other men, implying that she had been involved with them.

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Social Media Sparks Legal Drama Ahead of Fight Night (X(formerly Twitter0/@acrruzz1(X(formerly Twitter)/@acrruzz1)
These actions led to a legal lawsuit filed against the Bellator fighter, with Nina even alleging that her Snapchat had been hacked.

On October 5th, Dillon took offence to Logan Paul seemingly boasting about the lawsuits and insinuated that Logan might back out of the fight due to these legal issues.

In a post on social media platform X, Dillon hinted at the cancellation of their long-awaited match, stating, "Logan is bragging about lawsuits again; he isn't cut out for the fight game. This pu**y doesn't deserve to face me, and I'm withdrawing from the fight."

Immediately after this announcement, mixed martial artist Mike Perry, who lined Logan up as a replacement in case Dillon withdrew, joined the conversation.

Mike said, in a video that circulated around social media, "It's official, guys. I'm in," and went on to claim Dillon pulled out of the fight.

Amidst all the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the showdown, Dillon later went on to confirm that the fight was still on, following up on X with the statement, "I'll be there fight night everyone can calm down."

The feud between these two influencers has reached new heights, and the outcome of their upcoming bout, scheduled in less than two weeks, still remains unpredictable.

