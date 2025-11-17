Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

England completes perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with 8 wins, 0 goals conceded

AP |
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 02:13 am IST

England completes perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with 8 wins, 0 goals conceded

TIRANA, Albania — Perfect England is heading to the World Cup with a 100% qualifying record.

England completes perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with 8 wins, 0 goals conceded
England completes perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with 8 wins, 0 goals conceded

A 2-0 win against Albania on Sunday made it eight wins from eight for Thomas Tuchel's team, which also booked its place in next year's tournament without conceding a goal.

England had already qualified before completing its final Group K match, but finished in style with another win.

All-time leading scorer Harry Kane hit both goals in Tirana to extend his record to 78 goals in 112 games for his country.

“We’ve set the standard now, especially in the last few camps,” the England captain told broadcaster ITV. “We're going to go into the tournament as one of the favorites. We have to accept that, it's been like that for the last few tournaments.”

Kane's record in all competitions for Bayern Munich and England this season stands at 25 goals in 18 appearances.

Tuchel was hired last year with the initial task of leading England into the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The English Football Association believes the coach can end the nation's decades-long wait for a major title, with England having not won the World Cup since 1966.

England heads into next year's tournament having reached the final of the last two European Championships.

"We’ve been building, we’ve had a great year together with the new coach, and now we look forward to a big 2026,” Kane said.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / England completes perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with 8 wins, 0 goals conceded
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On