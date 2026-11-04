F1 rookie Lindblad counts gains in the year of Antonelli

For 19-year-old Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad, transitioning from a stellar rise in the junior ranks into a full-time seat in Formula 1 has been frenetic, yet he has made an impression in his debut season.

Looking back across a tough first season that took him from Melbourne to Mexico, Arvid Lindblad is taking it in his stride

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Looking back across a tough first season that took him from Melbourne to Mexico, the young Red Bull athlete is taking it in his stride. While technically, the jump from Formula 2 to F1 is steep, the British driver notes that the biggest adjustment hasn't been about what has happened behind the wheel, but rather the massive operational machine supporting him outside the cockpit.

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“Driving the car was probably the most similar thing to what I've had in previous years,” Lindblad said from Sao Paulo ahead of the race this Sunday.

“There was a lot of learning from dealing with the team and communicating with them, because it's much bigger than what I'm used to in the junior series. Just to put a number on it, there were 4-5 engineers in the room in F2. Now in F1, there's 30, and there's another 100 or 200 at the factory. Everything was on a much bigger scale, and the team-building skills, that sort of thing, is much more important.”

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond technical debriefs, the media duties, sponsor commitments, and energy levels over a gruelling calendar is proving to be an entirely new challenge for the rookie who has come through the Red Bull junior programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond technical debriefs, the media duties, sponsor commitments, and energy levels over a gruelling calendar is proving to be an entirely new challenge for the rookie who has come through the Red Bull junior programme. {{/usCountry}}

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“The ratio of driving we do to the amount of time we're working versus how much of that is driving is not much,” said the Racing Bulls driver. “Managing all of that, but also just managing the energy through the year… it's a lot longer, there's a lot more going on. Just to be on top of that has been a new challenge. Those are the biggest things I'm going to focus on for next year.”

Saturday speed vs Sunday management

From a performance standpoint, Lindblad hit the ground running, turning heads early with raw single-lap pace that often placed him in the final phase of qualifying.

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“I am very happy about how the year has gone. It has been very enjoyable, especially qualifying this year has been very strong. I have been in Q3 13 times or so in 19 races,” said Lindblad, who unveiled an Indian-inspired helmet ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with Diwali falling on race day.

19-year-old Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad

“The races have been relatively slightly weaker, but that is also normal. There's been more to learn in the race about management while qualifying is just all-out speed and risk — which is what I am more used to in lower categories.”

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The Racing Bulls package had provided a solid platform for his development, giving him a competitive car. Lindblad has 38 points after 19 races with a best finish of sixth at Monaco.

“I was very focused on myself, my own learning, and not so much thinking about the end result. The car has been really good. For the most part of the year, it has been the best car in the midfield, which has helped me a lot to be able to put in good performances, and almost helped be a bit more in the limelight.”

The Australia debut tops the experience for the only rookie driver in F1 this season.

“Standout memories — obviously my first race in Melbourne. I always dreamed of getting to Formula 1, so your debut is one you always remember. And especially the way the race went — scoring points, making Q3, and running at P3 at one point on Lap 1. A day I’ll never forget,” said the teenager, whose mother is of Indian heritage.

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Sharing his debut season with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli — the 20-year-old has become the youngest ever F1 champion — has given a sense of familiarity and reignited a rivalry that began in their karting days.

“I know Kimi from when we were younger, when we were teammates,” said Lindblad. “I really enjoyed racing him because I felt like he pushed me to be my best. He's been very impressive all year. He's driven extremely well and you can't say anything other than just compliment him.”

However, the Red Bull benchmark is four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

“Max is at an incredible level. You don't need to talk to him to learn from him — we're very lucky in F1 now that we have onboards, so I can watch the way he drives,” said the Briton. “What's always impressive is the way he's able to put the car on the limit, the way he's able to adapt, and his mentality. On track he's hard, but off it he's a very nice and genuine person.”

Finishing strong

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As the season enters its final stretch, Lindblad has set sights on a top-10 finish. He is 11th in the drivers’ standings.

“It's just very much about getting back into my flow. After Madrid and Baku, I lost a bit of my rhythm. But Austin was a step forward, and especially Mexico this week — I really felt myself again in the car,” he said. Lindblad was seventh into the 58th lap when McLaren’s Oscar Piastri crashed into him and ended the Racing Bulls driver’s race.

“For me, the goal is just to try to keep that going. Being P10 in the championship would be very nice for a rookie year, but that's an end result based on performance. If I focus on performing at my best, we'll definitely be able to score some points — and maybe it’ll be enough to be in the top 10.”