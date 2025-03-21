Menu Explore
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks blast star-less Lakers

Reuters |
Mar 21, 2025 10:48 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIL/RECAP

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds while leading the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-89 victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and six 3-pointers off the bench as Milwaukee snapped a two-game skid. Kyle Kuzma added 20 with a team-high five assists, but Bucks star Damian Lillard was unable to go due to a calf injury.

Los Angeles had its three-game win streak end on a night when LeBron James , Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves .

The Lakers were led by rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James with 17 points each a career high for LeBron James' son. Bronny James shot 7-for-10 from the field and tied for the team lead with five assists.

Milwaukee stormed ahead early, never trailing and growing a lead as high as 23 in the first half. The Bucks went on a 16-0 run in the first quarter to go up 30-14 on a Kuzma layup.

Los Angeles cut the deficit down to 57-46 going into halftime as Markieff Morris scored seven points in second period.

Trent led all scorers with 14 points in the half, having hit four 3-pointers. Antetokounmpo had 13 at the break, while Bronny James paced Los Angeles with eight points.

The Bucks then dominated the third quarter, in particular from the free-throw line, where they went 13-for-15. The Lakers were just 4-for-5 on foul shots in the third. Antetokounmpo scored 15 in the period.

Milwaukee's momentum wouldn't stop there, as the Bucks began the fourth on an 6-0 to grow a lead to 97-69 on a dunk by Kuzma.

The Lakers' total was the second-fewest points the Bucks have allowed this season and just the fifth time they yielded fewer than 100.

The Bucks beat the Lakers for the second time in a week to sweep the two-game season series for the first time since 2021-22.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.

