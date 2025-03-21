Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks blast star-less Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds while leading the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-89 victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. HT Image

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and six 3-pointers off the bench as Milwaukee snapped a two-game skid. Kyle Kuzma added 20 with a team-high five assists, but Bucks star Damian Lillard was unable to go due to a calf injury.

Los Angeles had its three-game win streak end on a night when LeBron James , Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves .

The Lakers were led by rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James with 17 points each a career high for LeBron James' son. Bronny James shot 7-for-10 from the field and tied for the team lead with five assists.

Milwaukee stormed ahead early, never trailing and growing a lead as high as 23 in the first half. The Bucks went on a 16-0 run in the first quarter to go up 30-14 on a Kuzma layup.

Los Angeles cut the deficit down to 57-46 going into halftime as Markieff Morris scored seven points in second period.

Trent led all scorers with 14 points in the half, having hit four 3-pointers. Antetokounmpo had 13 at the break, while Bronny James paced Los Angeles with eight points.

The Bucks then dominated the third quarter, in particular from the free-throw line, where they went 13-for-15. The Lakers were just 4-for-5 on foul shots in the third. Antetokounmpo scored 15 in the period.

Milwaukee's momentum wouldn't stop there, as the Bucks began the fourth on an 6-0 to grow a lead to 97-69 on a dunk by Kuzma.

The Lakers' total was the second-fewest points the Bucks have allowed this season and just the fifth time they yielded fewer than 100.

The Bucks beat the Lakers for the second time in a week to sweep the two-game season series for the first time since 2021-22.

