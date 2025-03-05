Menu Explore
Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double powers Bucks past Hawks

Reuters |
Mar 05, 2025 08:50 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-MIL/RECAP

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his sixth triple-double of the season to guide the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

HT Image
HT Image

Antetokounmpo scored 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 10 assists as the Bucks won their third straight and seventh in the last eight games.

The game was tied at 121-all with 1:02 remaining after Atlanta's Caris LeVert made a 3-pointer, but the Bucks got back-to-back baskets from Brook Lopez and Damian Lillard and a free throw by Antetokounmpo to put the game away. Lillard added a free throw on a technical foul when the Hawks called a timeout without having any remaining.

Milwaukee also got 23 points from Lillard, 17 points and 10 rebounds from Kyle Kuzma and 13 points and 13 rebounds from Lopez.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young, who had 28 points and 13 assists, his 37th double-double of the season. LeVert added 21 points off the bench and Dyson Daniels had 16 points and nine rebounds.

There were 12 lead changes in the first quarter, with the Bucks getting 12 points from Lillard to take a 37-33 lead. Terance Mann scored nine points in the second quarter on three 3-pointers to help the Hawks tie the game at 66 at halftime. Young scored eight points in the third quarter and the Hawks led 95-92.

The Hawks were at full strength on the floor, but head coach Quin Snyder was a late scratch because of flu-like symptoms. Snyder conducted his pregame session with the media but was not on the bench for the game. Assistant Igor Kokoskov, who coached the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19, was the replacement.

The Bucks played without Pat Connaughton and Pete Nance .

The Bucks' win ties the season series at 2. The teams will decide the season series on March 30 at Milwaukee.

Milwaukee returns home to start a three-game homestand against Dallas on Wednesday. Atlanta continues its six-game homestand against Indiana on Thursday.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

