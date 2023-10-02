‘I lost my Asian Games medal to a transgender woman’: Swapna Barman sparks controversy after losing in Heptathlon

Indian athlete Swapna Barman, who had clinched the gold medal in 2018 edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta, sparked a controversy on social media on Monday, the day after she failed to defend her crown in the ongoing Games in Hangzhou, China, alleging that he lost the chance to secure a medal in women's heptathlon to a transgender woman. India's Swapna Barman in action during the women's heptathlon long jump (REUTERS)

Barman was the toast of the nation following her historic gold in Jakarta, but her final shot to glory at the Games this year turned into a nightmare after the struggled with injuries during the event to fall out of reckoning to get a medal for India. The 27-year-old, who boasted of a personal best of 53.55m in javelin throw, one of the two events which she had won in the previous edition of Asiad to clinch gold, managed only a 45.13m throw.

Barman eventually finished fourth in the women's heptathlon event with 5708 points, narrowly missing out on the bronze-medal spot by only four points. The third place was secured by her compatriot Nandini Agasara, who claimed 5712 points in all.

A day after the competition, Barman took to social media to spark a controversy alleging that she was robbed of a medal by a transgender athlete, although she did not name her competitor from the event in her post.

“I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me please. #protestforfairplay,” she posted, but later deleted it.

Swapna Barman's deleted post

China's Nanali Zheng claimed the gold medal after amassing a stunning 6149 points, while Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina took the silver medal with 6056 points.

With her career hurt by a spinal injury, the six-toed Indian athlete had given retirement a hard thought last years but eventually decide at one last shot at glory and hence had arrived in Hanghzou to defend her title. This year she won the Inter-State meet and also bagged a silver medal in the build-up to the Asian Games. She also avoided surgery so as to ensure that she does not miss her training despite a bad back.

