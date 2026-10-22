Indian para swimmer deported by Japan after sexual misconduct allegations

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) confirmed on Thursday that it recommended a lifetime ban for swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh.

Following the incident, Shaikh was arrested by local police and sent back to India.

The 40-year-old had been sent back from ongoing Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan after allegations emerged of him sexually harassing and molesting a female employee of the hotel the swimming contingent was staying in.

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Following the incident, Shaikh was arrested by local police and sent back to India.

“The Paralympic Committee of India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexual misconduct or behaviour that violates the dignity, safety and rights of others. The Committee has established strict disciplinary guidelines and expects every member of the Indian contingent to uphold the highest standards of conduct, discipline and sportsmanship,” the PCI said in a statement.

“Ahead of the Asian Para Games, webinars were conducted to sensitise athletes and members of the contingent about their expected behaviour, responsibilities and the importance of maintaining discipline and adhering to the prescribed code of conduct.”

Shaikh, a gold medallist in the 50m and 200m breaststroke event at the Asian Para Games in 2018, is a former world No.1 in the 100m butterfly (S5) and 50m breaststroke (SB4) events.

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{{^usCountry}} He had yet to compete at the ongoing edition of the Asian Para Games, but is now facing a potential lifetime ban. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had yet to compete at the ongoing edition of the Asian Para Games, but is now facing a potential lifetime ban. {{/usCountry}}

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“In the present matter, the Chef de Mission (CDM) has recommended the strictest disciplinary action, including a lifetime ban against the athlete concerned. The athlete has been sent back to India from Japan. Further action will be taken by the competent authorities in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures after the conclusion of the Asian Para Games,” the PCI added in the statement.