Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday launched India's first Olympic film, showcasing the country's sporting transformation and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and others raise the "India Ready 4 Olympics" slogan during the 100th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle' in Pimpri-Chinchwad (@mansukhmandviya X) more less

The film features sporting icons Mirabai Chanu, Sheetal Devi, Smriti Mandhana and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. It was launched at the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Pune spreading the message of Olympic values.

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"The film marks the launch of India's Olympic campaign under the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics," said an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, “The 100th Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.”

"Over 50,000 cyclists took to the streets of Pune on the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event was held across 40,000 locations nationwide, and India’s youth are embracing fitness because a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires a nation that is fit and healthy,” said Mandaviya.

Earlier this week, India made a presentation to the IOC's Future Host Commission regarding the 2036 Olympics bid.

"We, along with the Honourable Minister, showcased how India and Ahmedabad are prepared to host not only the Commonwealth Games in 2030 but also the Olympics in 2036. We highlighted how India is already hosting major international sporting events and will host many more in the coming future,” said Indian Olympic Association CEO Raghuram Iyer who was present during the launch.

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{{^usCountry}} The launch took place in the presence of 50,000 cyclists. Olympians Priyanka Goswami, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Youth Olympics gold medallist Ambekar Meetei, Asian Games medallist Suchika Tariyal, among other were also present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The launch took place in the presence of 50,000 cyclists. Olympians Priyanka Goswami, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Youth Olympics gold medallist Ambekar Meetei, Asian Games medallist Suchika Tariyal, among other were also present. {{/usCountry}}

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In Pune, the celebrations featured 25 km and 5 km cycling rides under the theme 'River Cyclothon 2026: Water Conservation & River Cleanliness'. Participants also took pledges on water conservation, river cleanliness, and a drug-free India.

Launched on December 17, 2024, Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a nationwide fitness movement, recording over 40 lakh cumulative participation over 100 editions.