Ladakh Marathon to introduce 180-km Siachen Ultra in September 2027

The Ladakh Marathon will introduce a 180-km Siachen Ultra, billed as the world's toughest high-altitude ultra-running challenge, from September 2027.

The race will be dedicated to the courage, service and sacrifice of the Indian Army in Siachen. (Ladakh Marathon)

The invite-only race will take participants from Warshi Village near Siachen to Leh, traversing the Nubra region and the Khardung La pass at an altitude of 17,618 feet.

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The entire 180-km route will be above 10,000 feet, with runners required to complete the challenge within a strict 30-hour cutoff. The course will expose participants to extreme temperature variations, long climbs, strong winds and potentially sub-zero conditions.

Participation will be restricted to experienced ultra runners meeting the Ladakh Marathon's eligibility criteria.

The race will be dedicated to the courage, service and sacrifice of the Indian Army in Siachen.

The Siachen Ultra is the latest addition to the Ladakh Marathon's endurance events, following the 72-km Khardung La Challenge and the 122-km Silk Route Ultra, introduced in 2022.

The organisers said the Ladakh Marathon, which began in 2012, is estimated to generate an economic value of ₹40-45 crore for the region.

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