...
...
Next Story

LIV Golf turnaround derailed with league nearing liquidation

LIV, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, is scheduled to appear in bankruptcy court on Thursday.

Updated on: Nov 5, 2026, 07:26:10 IST
Bloomberg |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

LIV Golf is facing liquidation after a restructuring deal to restart the league fell through, according to a person familiar with the situation.

LIV Golf entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. (REUTERS)
LIV Golf entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. (REUTERS)

As a result, BC Partners, which committed to lead a $300 million investment to keep LIV going, intends to terminate a proposed restructuring deal, said the person who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the plan.

LIV, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, is scheduled to appear in bankruptcy court on Thursday.

LIV entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September following Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund pulling financial support after losing about $5 billion. The league got off the ground earlier this decade by signing players away from the PGA Tour with lucrative contracts.

Without the funds to maintain that structure, it tried to retain players for what it called LIV 2.0 by offering equity in the league. Lawyers had said in court that they faced a tight deadline to get necessary support from players, who would own LIV out of bankruptcy.

The Financial Times reported on the move by BC Partners earlier.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/LIV Golf turnaround derailed with league nearing liquidation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks