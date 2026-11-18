Bengaluru: Magnus Carlsen’s opponent Bibisara Assaubayeva sat there, waiting for 15 minutes. The world no 1 was nowhere to be seen. Carlsen chose not to show up for their final game – a fast classic one, having already taken an unassailable 11.5-0.5 lead, across four blitz games and two rapid games in the Total Chess pilot in Budapest on Tuesday.

There’s no loss of rating points that comes with forfeiture. (PTI)

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Carlsen – who has already lost 21.8 ratings points so far in the tournament and is in danger of dropping below 2800 for the first time in 17 years, decided to forfeit the game. Currently, he’s rated 2801.2. A draw or loss against Bibisara – rated over 350 rating points below him – in the fast classic would have further bled him points. There’s no loss of rating points that comes with forfeiture.

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"The only consequence of not showing up is that you will lose a totally meaningless game. I think that if you play a World Championship and it counts for points and such, I can understand,” Carlsen told Norwegian media.

“But this is not a show tournament - if the match is done, it's done. In the end, if you play games after, it shall not be rated because it's always been like that. And if they want to do things differently here... yeah. This is my decision on this topic.”

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{{^usCountry}} Carlsen has had one of the worst tournaments of his career, with zero wins in fast classic. He’s had nine draws and a loss, and his world no 1 spot too seemed to be in threat with Fabiano Caruana – who’s playing the semifinals – in hot pursuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carlsen has had one of the worst tournaments of his career, with zero wins in fast classic. He’s had nine draws and a loss, and his world no 1 spot too seemed to be in threat with Fabiano Caruana – who’s playing the semifinals – in hot pursuit. {{/usCountry}}

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His shocking no-show raised questions about sportsmanship. “Dignity and courtesy took a fall long before the rating,” Indian GM and coach Srinath Narayanan wrote on X.

The organisers pointed out that Carlsen had a chat with them before forfeiting the game. "He had already won the day with enough points and didn’t want to play the game…He didn’t need to play,” Total Chess CEO Kjell Madland said.

It appeared, however, that the other players had not been made aware of this provision. “We have to play all the games is what we know… that was what was told to us in the technical meeting,” Alireza Firouzja was quoted as saying.

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Carlsen will again play Bibisara over four blitz , two rapid and a fast classic game on Wednesday. It won’t be surprising if he tries to stay away from any version of classical chess for now.