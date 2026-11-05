Manu, Suruchi miss out on LA Olympics quota, win team silver

Manu Bhaker and Suruchi Phogat qualified for the 10m air pistol final at the ISSF World Championships in Doha, but failed to book an LA Olympics quota place, bowing out in 5th and 6th positions respectively. The Indian team of Manu, Suruchi and Sainyam, however, won the silver medal behind China.

Manu Bhaker after competing in the 10m Air Pistol Women final round during the 20th Asian Games (PTI)

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China's Ranxin Jiang, the 2023 world champion and two-time Olympic medallist, Hungary's Veronika Major, Paris Olympics bronze medallist in 25m pistol, and Iran's Haniyeh Rostamiyan grabbed the three available LA Olympics quota places.

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Ranxin won the gold with a score of 242.4 seeing off a tough challenge from compatriot and 2025 world champion Qianxun Yao who took silver (242.1). Veronika took bronze (222.1). Since one NOC gets one quota place from an event, the third Olympics quota place went to Haniyeh who finished 4th.

After 16 shots, Manu, a Paris Olympic bronze medallist in the event, was eliminated in 5th place with a score of 159.7. She was 1.3 points behind 4th-placed Haniyeh (161.0) at that stage. Suruchi was eliminated in 6th position after 14 shots (158.3). Both Manu and Suruchi were inconsistent and must be disappointed that they could not grab the quota. This is the first event offering LA Olympics quotas and Indian shooters have so far failed to make the most of the opportunity.

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{{^usCountry}} In the women's air pistol team event, India totalled 1738 points to take silver with China taking the gold medal (1745). South Korea took the team bronze (1729). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the women's air pistol team event, India totalled 1738 points to take silver with China taking the gold medal (1745). South Korea took the team bronze (1729). {{/usCountry}}

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In qualification, Bhaker finished in third place with a score of 583 while Suruchi shot 580 to make the cut at eighth position. Sainyam (575) was 22nd. Paris Olympics champion Oh Yejin could not make the cut for the final and finished in 13th (578).