Four time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen first held off George Russell and later Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris to win a thrilling back-and-forth Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning Las Vegas Grand Prix. (AP Photo/John Locher) more less

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Verstappen started from the pole position, but was under pressure from the start before pulling away from Norris, the 2025 series champion, on the final lap. Oscar Piastri finished third and current champ Antonelli fourth.

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There were 35 lead changes.

Verstappen and Russell battled it out early. Russell moved past Verstappen multiple times only to have the Dutch champion retake the lead seconds later. Russell at times appeared to do enough to remain in front, but Verstappen almost by sheer will kept finding ways to gain the advantage.

Holding off Russell early in the race was the priority for the Red Bull team, that Verstappen teammate Isack Hadjar was twice told on the radio early in the race to back off after he went into second place. Hadjar even briefly went into the lead on the ninth lap before ceding to Verstappen.

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{{^usCountry}} That team's hopes rested completely on Verstappen when Hadjar suffered damage to his front wing on a restart on the 26th lap, ending any realistic chances of being a factor. Perhaps more importantly, Verstappen no longer had his teammate to play defense against Russell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That team's hopes rested completely on Verstappen when Hadjar suffered damage to his front wing on a restart on the 26th lap, ending any realistic chances of being a factor. Perhaps more importantly, Verstappen no longer had his teammate to play defense against Russell. {{/usCountry}}

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But it was Russell who needed help after dropping to fourth place on the 41st lap, and Antonelli who went at it with Verstappen. Russell worked his way back to third, but then went into the barrier with three laps remaining and finished ninth.

Antonelli, however, fell back on the 46th lap and it was down to Norris to challenge Verstappen.

The Verstappen-Russell battle was highly anticipated after they went at it each in Friday’s practice session, causing the stewards to summon them both for questioning.

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There appeared to be some gamesmanship on the formation lap when Russell moved ahead of Verstappen despite being behind the pole sitter and holding that position for a while.

Verstappen, however, took charge once the race began by blowing out ahead of the field. He managed to hold despite the many attempts to overtake him.

Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty for leaving the track on the 12th lap and turning the move into his advantage. A collision with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc on the 38th lap ended any chances for Hamilton, who had moved up the field but eventually finished seventh.