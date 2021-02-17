IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / National record holder Priyanka Goswami: Started race walking for bags that medallists got
Priyanka Goswami will now represent India in Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Instagram)
Priyanka Goswami will now represent India in Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Instagram)
others

National record holder Priyanka Goswami: Started race walking for bags that medallists got

The 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who recently created a national record in women’s 20km race walking, is now prepping for Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:30 AM IST

“Koi abhi bol de mujhse ki do kilometre chal ke le aao kuchh, main cab karne ka sochungi,” quips Priyanka Goswami, the athlete who recently created a national record in women’s 20km race walking, and clinched a berth at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Elated at her victory, the 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, says, “I haven’t had the time to rest yet, let alone celebrate. I’ve to get back to training for the Olympics!”

Goswami finished the race in 1:28:45, beating the previous national record of 1:29:54 held by Bhawna Jat, to win the women’s event at the 8th National and International Race Walking Championships 2021 in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Now hoping to win laurels for the country, at her first ever appearance at the Olympics, makes Goswami remembers the time when the pandemic had almost ended her dreams after she missed the qualification mark by a mere 36 seconds at the same event last year. “I worked very hard, and prayed harder, to ensure I qualify for the event that is the biggest sporting opportunity for any athlete. I want to better myself in the coming months. And I’m aiming for 1:27 at the Tokyo Games, to win a medal for India!”

A junior clerk in Indian Railways, her success story had humble beginnings. “I dabbled in gymnastics in school for about six months before trying out athletics. But the truth is that I started running because medallists ko prize mein bags milte the, since Meerut has a lot of sports businesses; I wanted one of those bags so started participating, but didn’t win anything. Then in one race walking event since there were only three girls participating, my coach asked me to walk with them. That’s when I won my first bronze medal, and a bag too,” recalls the race walker, who is at present supporting her family of four financially — mother is a homemaker, younger brother works for a private company, and father works as a bus conductor, but is currently suspended from his job.

The pandemic had almost ended her dreams after she missed the qualification mark by a mere 36 seconds at the same event last year.
The pandemic had almost ended her dreams after she missed the qualification mark by a mere 36 seconds at the same event last year.

The very mention of 20km walk seems like a daunting task to anyone. And Goswami shares that it does take a lot of mental strength. “I used to think races would be 3-5km long. Only when I started participating in nationals did I get to know that it’s 20 kilometres long! Regular time mein it’s boring to walk that far, all alone, but during the competition I’m very focussed,” she adds.

Not many know that when not training, Goswami loves to pose for the camera. “I like to get my photos clicked. I was interested in doing fashion designing too, but it didn’t happen. But I keep up with the trends; I’ll jump at a modelling opportunity if that ever happens (laughs),” she confesses.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Goswami will now represent India in Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Instagram)
Priyanka Goswami will now represent India in Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Instagram)
others

National record holder Priyanka Goswami: Started race walking for bags that medallists got

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who recently created a national record in women’s 20km race walking, is now prepping for Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian boxing team’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva(Twitter)
Indian boxing team’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva(Twitter)
others

Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifier cancellation disaster for Indian boxers: Nieva

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The IOC cancelled the final global Olympic qualifying event in Paris due to problems posed by Covid-19. Only nine Indians have qualified and four more were hoping to make it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Manika Batra(PTI)
File image of Manika Batra(PTI)
others

TT Nationals: Manika, Sutirtha advance in contrasting styles

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Manika won 13-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3 to move into the round of 32.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo(HT Photo)
File photo(HT Photo)
others

Shooting powerhouses China, Japan to skip ISSF World Cup in Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:52 PM IST
Some of the countries which have not sent in their entries for the tournament include the likes of China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait and Malaysia, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said in a release on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of The words boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
File image of The words boxing gloves.(REUTERS)
others

India's boxing contingent for Tokyo Olympics unlikely to go past 9

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:54 PM IST
India's boxing contingent for Tokyo Olympics unlikely to go past 9 as world qualifiers cancelled
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sagar Potdar of Pahadi Billas in action during the 2021 Super League Kho Kho Championship final on Monday(HT Sports)
Sagar Potdar of Pahadi Billas in action during the 2021 Super League Kho Kho Championship final on Monday(HT Sports)
others

Pahadi Billas lift KKFI's 2021 Kho Kho Super League Championship Trophy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:52 PM IST
In the summit clash played at the gleaming Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, leading from the front skipper Waikar dished out a solid all-round performance and guided his side to 31-25 win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
others

India will not participate in ISSF World Cup in South Korea

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The tournament, recognised by the International Shooting Sport Federation, is scheduled to be held in the Korean city from April 16 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP