March Madness mayhem: Low seeds rise and brackets bust as Final Four approaches

March Madness is in full swing, and the Elite Eight have been narrowed down. This year, we have seen unexpected results and broken brackets as the No. 1 seeds have been eliminated. With the Final Four on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming games. Here is everything you need to know about the tournament so far. The March Madness Sweet 16 and Elite 8 logo at center court at Climate Pledge Arena. (USA TODAY Sports)

Florida Atlantic shocks Kansas State to become lowest seed ever in the Final Four

Florida Atlantic has made history this year by becoming the lowest-ever seed to reach the Final Four after defeating Kansas State. The No. 1 seeds have all been eliminated, leaving the door open for teams such as Florida Atlantic to step up and take the crown. Meanwhile, UConn has made its first appearance in the Final Four in nine years.

Games to watch

San Diego State vs Creighton | Texas vs Miami

The South Region will see San Diego State take on Creighton in what promises to be a tightly contested match. San Diego State's defense was key in their victory over top-seeded Alabama, while Creighton relied on a combination of 3-point shooting and swarming defense to secure their place in the Elite Eight. In the other game to watch, Texas will face off against Miami.

Texas is the highest seed remaining in the tournament and is in the regional final for the first time in 15 years. Miami, on the other hand, is riding high after defeating No. 1 seed Houston in the previous round.

Top seeds

The top four seeds were given to Alabama, Houston, Kansas, and Purdue, but none of these teams made it to the Final Four. Expectations for a chaotic tournament were met quickly as Fairleigh Dickinson ousted Purdue, and Arkansas defeated defending champions Kansas.

Brief recap

Ryan Langborg #3 of the Princeton Tigers shoots against Trey Alexander #23 of the Creighton Bluejays during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Getty Images via AFP)

Princeton secured its first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years by beating No. 2 seed Arizona and then defeated Missouri to lock in its first Sweet 16 spot in 56 years. Other teams, including Furman and Fairleigh Dickinson, also celebrated their first tourney appearances in decades.

The SEC and Big Ten have dominated this year's tournament, with eight teams from each conference making it to the 68-team field. Conference USA and the Ivy League also made it to the tournament, with Florida Atlantic and Princeton respectively. So far, the Big East has the best record, with two teams remaining.

Gun violence has disrupted college sports all season, affecting even some of the top programs in college basketball, including Alabama. Coaches have had to navigate the topic and the fallout from the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Players to watch

The NCAA Tournament is filled with great players, some of whom are NBA prospects. The AP All-America team is a good place to get familiar with the names, but it's also an event where lesser-known players can take a star turn. This year, we may see some players cash in on their newfound celebrity.

How to watch

Every game of the men’s tournament is being aired on CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV, and their digital platforms. The Final Four will be handled by CBS, and a schedule is available on their website. Don't miss a moment of the action!

March Madness Schedule

The March Madness Calendar is in full swing with the Sweet 16 weekend featuring games across multiple regions including New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Louisville.

Fans eagerly await the Final Four, which will be held in Houston on April 1, culminating in the championship game on April 3. Meanwhile, women's basketball enthusiasts should mark their calendars for the Final Four in Dallas, just a four-hour drive from Houston.

Despite the challenges, there's talk about expanding the tournament, but for now, fans can enjoy the 68-team version.