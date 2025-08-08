Nihal Sarin breaks silence on rejecting Magnus Carlsen's viral draw offer: ‘I saw the opportunity, but in that moment…’

It was a dream for Nihal Sarin to face Magnus Carlsen in a chess match, and it came true at the recently held Esports World Cup chess tournament. The 21-year-old, considered to be one of the best in faster formats, faced Carlsen in the quarter-finals in a highly anticipated showdown. If the match had taken place a few years ago, one would have predicted an easy win for the Norwegian. But in 2025, fans have seen a new rivalry emerge for the 34-year-old, against the new generation of Indian Grandmasters. He has been beaten twice by Gukesh this year, once in classical at Norway Chess, then in the rapid format in Zagreb. He lost to R Praggnanandhaa in the Las Vegas Freestyle Chess Grand Slam. Nihal Sarin and Magnus Carlsen during the Esports World Cup.

Against Nihal, the quarter-final started on a nervy note for Carlsen. The first game saw both players eke out a draw, and then it was Carlsen who struck first. In the second game, he managed to clinch a win, taking a lead. Despite losing the second game, it looked like the Indian GM could still stage a comeback, considering his strengths. But then the third game was a complete whitewash as Carlsen eased past his opponent to qualify for the semi-finals.

Nihal Sarin reflects on his match against Magnus Carlsen

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sarin, who is also a chess prodigy, gave some insight into his quarter-final match in Riyadh. “In the first game, I tried my best to stay cool and play normally. He put a lot of pressure on me towards the end, but I managed to defend and hold the draw,” he said.

In the first game, it looked like both players were playing on an equal level. But then the tide shifted midway through the second game, and the third was a perfect example of why Carlsen is considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time.

“In the second game, I actually felt I started quite well and maybe even slightly outplayed him at one point. The turning point came when I made a couple of mistakes, first playing Bishop to B3 instead of taking the pawn on E5, and then following it up with another error. Against someone like Magnus, you rarely get a second chance once you're off track. He is incredibly precise when it comes to converting even the smallest advantages,” he further added.

A moment from the second game also went viral on social media, where Nihal could have taken a draw. But he rejected a draw by repetition offer from his opponent, who simply smiled in response. “I saw the opportunity, but in that moment, I felt the position was still worth playing on. I wasn’t looking to settle and wanted to take my chances to try and create something. In hindsight, Magnus navigated it better and turned things around, but I think it was the kind of decision you sometimes have to take in a match like this. You fight, and you learn,” said the 21-year-old.

At the Esports World Cup, Nihal was representing S8UL as chess made its debut in the event. Chess.com and the ESports World Cup have signed a three-year partnership until 2027, which will see the sport in the next edition too.

“I’ve never experienced anything like the Esports World Cup before. It is very different from traditional chess tournaments and has been one of the best experiences of my life. The love and support that S8UL and their fanbase gave me is something I’ll never forget. They took care of me in every way possible, believed in me, and supported me throughout. I’ve learned a lot from this run and I’m motivated to come back stronger next year,” he further added.