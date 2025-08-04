D Gukesh takes a walk down memory lane after Divya Deshmukh's ‘inspiring’ World Cup win: ‘We basically grew up…'

Indian chess has seen a massive surge in success and popularity in recent times. D Gukesh became the World Champion in December last year and Koneru Humpy won the Women's World Rapid Chess C'ship in the same month. Then fast forward to July, Divya Deshmukh clinched the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup title, defeating Humpy in an all-Indian final. D Gukesh spoke about Divya Deshmukh's Women's World Cup victory.

The win saw Divya become India's 88th Grandmaster, and when she reached the final, she also qualified for the 2026 Candidates Tournament.

D Gukesh hails Divya Deshmukh

Speaking during an event recently, D Gukesh labelled Divya's victory as ‘inspiring’. “We (Gukesh and Divya) basically grew up together. We played in the same tournaments right from when we were eight or nine-years-old. The way Divya won the World Cup was really inspiring. It is not easy to win the tournament, you have to play regularly for a month. I have played the World Cup two times, so I know how difficult it is to win,” he said.

”Both of them (Divya and Humpy) played amazingly well. For Indian chess, it is important that we have good results in both men (open) and women.”

The Men's World Cup is also scheduled for October 30-November 27, and it will take place in India. Gukesh said, “For sure, I will take part in the World Cup. I am really excited and looking forward to it. In chess, we do not have many knockout events, so the World Cup is the biggest knockout tournament. After the Olympiad (in 2022), India hosting a big event is important for Indian chess.”

After her win, Divya was in tears immediately, and took some time to process the moment. Then she immediately went to her mother, who was at the sidelines. Her mother calmed her down, as the pair exchanged a heartwarming hug. Since then, the moment has gone viral on social media.