PKL makes format changes for Season 12, revamps play-off structure

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Friday announced significant format changes for Season 12 starting August 29, introducing an enhanced league stage and revamped play-off structure designed to intensify competition and provide fans with more thrilling action. PKL makes format changes for Season 12 starting Aug 29, revamps play-off structure

The upcoming season will travel to Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi, bringing the PKL experience closer to fans deeper in the country.

The upcoming season will feature an exciting league stage with 108 matches, where each team will play 18 matches. This format elevates the competition by ensuring teams face rigorous tests throughout the league stage, while maintaining high-intensity kabaddi action for fans.

PKL Season 12 will introduce a comprehensive tie-breaker rule system, including the Golden Raid format in all league-stage matches. Previously limited only to play-off matches, this system now ensures decisive outcomes throughout the tournament, according to a release.

In case of ties, teams will engage in a structured 5-raid shootout with special rules as follows: both teams field 7 players with the baulk line treated as baulk line cum bonus line; each team nominates 5 different raiders who raid alternately; out and revival rules don't apply -- only points scored count; if still tied after 5 raids, the Golden Raid rule applies.

The Golden Raid format adds drama to crucial moments, where a fresh toss determines which team gets the decisive raiding opportunity. If both teams remain tied after golden raids, the winner is decided by a toss. This new rule maintains PKL's competitive spirit while eliminating tied results, guaranteeing decisive outcomes and heightened drama in every match.

The PKL also decided to simplify its points system for the upcoming season. Teams will now be awarded 2 points for a win and 0 points for a loss. The revised format makes the standings more straightforward and easier to follow.

This season will also see the introduction of play-ins alongside a revamped play-offs structure. For the first time, the top 8 teams from the league stage will have the chance to qualify for the play-offs, opening up opportunities for more franchises to compete for the trophy.

At the same time, the play-ins ensure that every league-stage position carries greater weight, making each match more crucial than ever.

Under the new structure, teams finishing 5th to 8th will battle in play-in matches, with the winners progressing to the Eliminators. Teams finishing 3rd and 4th will face off in a Mini-Qualifier. The winner moves ahead, while the loser still gets another chance later in the Playoffs.

The top two league-stage teams (1st and 2nd) will meet in Qualifier 1, with the winner going directly to the final. The losing team will have another shot at the final via Qualifier 2.

The playoffs process will now have three Eliminators and two Qualifiers, ensuring a thrilling build-up to the final showdown.