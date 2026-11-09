President PT Usha loses SOM polls, eroding re-election chances

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Monday lost the elections to the Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) on Monday, dealing a big blow to her aspirations of running for a second term. Usha was an incumbent SOM in the IOA executive body who was then elected as president in 2022.

President of the Indian Olympic Association PT Usha. (ANI)

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The defeat means Usha has lost her position in the IOA executive body, with the apex sports body’s polls scheduled to be held on December 5.

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On Monday, the four SOMs elected were former long jump champion Anju Bobby George, former hockey captain Rani Rampal, ex-archery Olympian Dola Banerjee and badminton ace Saina Nehwal. The result of the SOM election, held online, was announced by returning officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava.

Usha and Anitha Paul Durai, a former basketball player, were the other two candidates. Usha finished fifth. It effectively closes the door on Usha's return to IOA’s top post. If Usha still wishes to contest, she will have to be nominated to the IOA general assembly by a National Sports Federation (NSF), provided she fulfils the criteria as per IOA constitution.

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{{^usCountry}} "It looks very difficult for her to make a comeback from here, having lost the SOM election," an IOA executive body member told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It looks very difficult for her to make a comeback from here, having lost the SOM election," an IOA executive body member told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Sprint legend Usha was one of the four SOMs elected in 2022 and went on to become the first woman IOA president. The SOMs are elected to IOA general assembly and can contest the IOA elections.

A roster of 80 SOMs voted in Monday’s election. Anju topped the charts with 53 votes, followed by Rani (50), Dola (45) and Saina (43). Usha received 40 votes. The four male SOMs – former shooter Gagan Narang, former table tennis star Kamlesh Mehta, ex-wrestling star Yogeshwar Dutt and ex-boxer Vijender Singh – were elected unopposed after eight other candidates withdrew. They included former AFI president and current World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla.

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There were five withdrawals among women as well, but six candidates were still in the field, needing a contest. It was the first indication that Usha was not on a firm ground. Many insiders felt she may withdraw her name. However, Usha decided to fight. There was intense lobbying and back channel negotiations in the last few days, and even some mud-slinging. Usha lodged a complaint alleging that executive body members violating the model code of conduct. There were complaints filed by the anti-Usha faction as well.

The first two years of Usha's tenure was also marked by infighting in the executive body. It is only post the 2024 Paris Olympics that issues were sorted and IOA came together to successfully bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and be in the fray for the hosting rights of the 2036 Olympic Games.

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Change of guard

Now, it appears IOA is headed for a change of guard and a fresh leadership to take forward the Olympic bid.

It is learnt that London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has the support of a section and could run for the president's post. There is another group in IOA that is backing Olympian Anju Bobby George, the 2003 world championships medallist, who also comes with administrative experience as the Athletics Federation of India senior vice president. Narang, also a London Olympics medallist and IOA executive board member, could also be in the fray for the top post.

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In the next phase of IOA elections, each recognised national federation will have to send two names – one male and one female – for the IOA AGM. Eight SOMs, two representatives from the Athletes Commission, and India’s IOC member will take part in the AGM, which will elect the executive council.

However, there is still a lot to go before the election.