PV Sindhu powers past Hina Akechi, enters French Open final

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu delivered a masterclass in resilience on Saturday, defeating Japan’s Hina Akechi 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 in a thrilling semi-final at the Arena Grand Paris to storm into the final of the $950,000 French Open.

The victory marks PV Sindhu’s second BWF World Tour Super 750 final of the season. (REUTERS)

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The victory marks Sindhu’s second BWF World Tour Super 750 final of the season, building firmly on her title-winning run at the Japan Open in July.

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Playing against Akechi for the first time, India's world No.11 played with clinical precision early on, taking the opening game 21-10. However, the young Japanese shuttler regrouped brilliantly, utilising her deceptive strokes and defence to push back in a tightly contested second game.

Despite Sindhu fighting back after trailing level at 20-all, Akechi edged ahead to snatch the second game and force a decider.

The final game proved an energy-sapping test of nerves, with scores locked tightly at multiple points. Trailing briefly and facing a tricky 14-9 scoreline — a phase Sindhu later described as a “very dangerous score” — the former world champion kept her composure during crucial extended rallies. Remaining error-free under pressure, she reeled off six consecutive points from 15-16 to wrap up the match in one hour and 13 minutes.

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Reflecting on the gruelling contest and her resurgence after a challenging period plagued by injuries and form dips, Sindhu credited her revamped support team. Working alongside her coach Irwansyah, sports scientist Wayne Lombard, physiotherapist Heera Mundluru and strength and conditioning coach Shreyasi Sanjay has transformed her approach.

“It was very important for me to understand, go back and start from scratch where we put a team together and understand what's going on,” Sindhu, 31, said.

“It was very important for us to understand the condition of the body and work accordingly. That really worked out. To not doing donkey’s work, going (ahead) in a very smart way.”

“Every point matters”

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With her sights now firmly set on the ultimate prize, Sindhu faces a towering challenge in Sunday's title clash: a showdown with top seed, world No. 1, reigning Olympic and world champion, An Se Young. While the South Korean star is 10-0 head-to-head, Sindhu remains focused on executing her game plan.

“I have to give her a good fight, a tough fight,” Sindhu said. “Every point matters and I know we've played a lot of times and she's been doing really well. She's been at her top form, but I think tomorrow is a different day. I just have to just go out there and give my best. I'm ready to give a fight.”