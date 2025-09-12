Sept 12 - South Africa must be more clinical in the New Zealand 22 and take their chances if they are to keep their Rugby Championship title hopes alive in Wellington on Saturday, according to captain Siya Kolisi. Rugby-Springboks aim to cut out the errors in New Zealand rematch

The world champion Springboks put in an error-strewn performance in their 24-17 defeat to New Zealand in Auckland last weekend, but created enough opportunities to have got more out of the game.

Kolisi pulled no punches, saying the video review of the game was a tough watch, but backed his team to improve and maintain their title defence in this year’s competition.

"We created 13 opportunities in their 22 and took two of them," Kolisi told reporters on Friday. "We saw how we stuffed it up, a lot of it was our own doing. That was the difficult part in that game.

"It was frustrating watching it after. It was individual errors, one after the other. Hopefully we can fix it this weekend and when we get opportunities, we take them.

"They didn't get a lot, but the ones they had, they took them."

Kolisi expects much of the same from their hosts, who have made changes to their side but are not expected to deviate from their game-plan.

"We saw the strategy they have and we have made plans for them," Kolisi said. "We will be ready for it and we don't think they will change the way they played last week.

"We are well prepared. We know we weren't good enough. Most of the breakdowns in the game, especially the exit ones, they came in pretty hard, but we have learned from it."

South Africa have recast their backline and will start with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf, an opportunity for the mercurial talent to lead a team in New Zealand.

As much as the Rugby Championship is on the line, the bigger picture is always sharply in focus for the Springboks between Rugby World Cups as they continue to develop their squad depth.

"We want to win and stay in the Rugby Championship title race, but also for these guys that are getting the opportunity to play for the first time here in New Zealand, to feel what it is like to win on tour. So it's an important game in many different ways."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.