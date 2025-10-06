GLASGOW, Scotland — Russell Martin was fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk on Sunday left the team in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership. Russell Martin fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers

Hired by Rangers only four months ago, the 39-year-old Martin had just one victory in seven league games in charge and needed police on horseback to help escort him out of the Falkirk Stadium car park as Rangers fans vented their anger.

A club statement read: “Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with head coach Russell Martin.

“While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club’s expectations.”

The former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton manager secured just five wins in 17 games overall.

Rangers has seen its fierce Glasgow rival Celtic draw level with its record haul of Scottish top-flight titles — both now have 55 — by winning the Premiership in 13 of the last 14 seasons. Celtic is currently second in the league.

Sunday’s draw left Rangers eighth in the 12-team standings, 11 points behind leader Hearts.

Rangers confirmed that Martin’s assistant, Matt Gill, and first-team coach Mike Williamson would also be departing.

“Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club,” the statement said. “We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“Further updates from the club will follow in due course.”

Appointing Martin — an Englishman who played international soccer for Scotland — was the latest big move at the time by Rangers after a U.S.-based consortium, which includes an investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, purchased a majority ownership stake in the club.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.