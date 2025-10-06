Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russell Martin fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers

AP |
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 04:15 am IST

Russell Martin fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland — Russell Martin was fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk on Sunday left the team in the bottom half of the Scottish Premiership.

Russell Martin fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers
Russell Martin fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers

Hired by Rangers only four months ago, the 39-year-old Martin had just one victory in seven league games in charge and needed police on horseback to help escort him out of the Falkirk Stadium car park as Rangers fans vented their anger.

A club statement read: “Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with head coach Russell Martin.

“While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club’s expectations.”

The former MK Dons, Swansea and Southampton manager secured just five wins in 17 games overall.

Rangers has seen its fierce Glasgow rival Celtic draw level with its record haul of Scottish top-flight titles — both now have 55 — by winning the Premiership in 13 of the last 14 seasons. Celtic is currently second in the league.

Sunday’s draw left Rangers eighth in the 12-team standings, 11 points behind leader Hearts.

Rangers confirmed that Martin’s assistant, Matt Gill, and first-team coach Mike Williamson would also be departing.

“Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club,” the statement said. “We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“Further updates from the club will follow in due course.”

Appointing Martin — an Englishman who played international soccer for Scotland — was the latest big move at the time by Rangers after a U.S.-based consortium, which includes an investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, purchased a majority ownership stake in the club.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Russell Martin fired as head coach of struggling Scottish giant Rangers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On