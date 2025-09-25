Flanker Ardie Savea will captain New Zealand against Australia at the weekend, while prop James Slipper will make his 150th appearance for the Wallabies after the teams were named Thursday. Savea leads 'stung' All Blacks, Wallaby Slipper to hit 150 Test milestone

The All Blacks made four changes to a side "stung" by their record 43-10 humiliation to South Africa and Australia made six alterations to the team who started in the 28-26 loss to Argentina in Sydney two weeks ago.

Lock by Fabian Holland replaces regular All Blacks captain Scott Barrett who has a shoulder injury.

Veteran hooker Codie Taylor is recalled after recovering from injury along with scrum-half Cam Roigard and wing Caleb Clarke.

For the Wallabies, fit-again wing Harry Potter is recalled and youngster Max Jorgensen will play at fullback in place of the injured Andrew Kellaway.

Centre Len Ikitau returns from injury while the half-back pair of veteran fly-half James O'Connor and scrum-half Tate McDermott are promoted from the bench.

There is a new-look second row, with Nick Frost back from injury and Luukhan Salakaia-Loto to make his first start this year.

Tom Hooper moves from lock to the back row to replace the injured Rob Valetini.

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson resisted making sweeping changes as they try to preserve a 31-year unbeaten record at Eden Park and retain the Bledisloe Cup.

"Once you've been hurt and stung like we were, the best thing to do is play," Robertson said.

"You learn on stage and they've been under the spotlight and it's another chance for them.

"So you bring those four players back and then you keep the cohesion of the rest of the group and that's when you start to cement a little bit of form together."

Australian loosehead prop Slipper, 36, will become just the third player to play 150 Tests after Welshman Alun Wyn Jones and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock.

Australia lead the Rugby Championship with two rounds to play, sitting one point ahead of South Africa and New Zealand.

They are also trying to win the Bledisloe Cup, contested annually between Australia and New Zealand, for the first time since 2003.

New Zealand

Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea , Simon Parker; Tupou Vaa'i, Fabian Holland; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie

Australia

Max Jorgensen; Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole; James O'Connor, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper.

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Ryan Lonergan, Tane Edmed, Filipo Daugunu

