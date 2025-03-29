Sharath Kamal’s illustrious career ends

Mumbai: Indian table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal called time on his illustrious career after losing in the round of 16 of the WTT Star Contender event in Chennai on Saturday. Sharath Kamal. (HT)

The 42-year-old paddler, who has been the flag-bearer of Indian table tennis for over 20 years, had announced earlier this month that the tournament in his hometown would be his last as a professional athlete.

For a player who has been a mentor to a number of young players, Sharath Kamal’s last opponent turned out to be his doubles partner Snehit Suravajjula who scored a tight 11-9, 11-8, 11-9 win. On Friday, the pair had bowed out in the men’s doubles semi-final.

“It’s the right time to go. I made this decision six months ago. So, of course, when you make that decision, then the mind also doesn’t work towards getting to that level,” he said to the media on Saturday. “The way it has ended, I can’t ask for anything more.”

The most decorated table tennis player in the country, Sharath Kamal has won seven gold, three silver and as many bronze medals across five Commonwealth Games. He was also among the first Indians, along with Manika Batra, to win the country’s first Asian Games medal when they won bronze in the mixed doubles event at the 2018 edition in Jakarta. At the same competition, he picked up a second bronze medal in the men’s team event.

The five-time Olympian has also won the Arjuna award, Khel Ratna and, in 2019, was the recipient of India’s fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

Sharath Kamal started his campaign in Chennai with a 3-0 win over compatriot Anirban Ghosh before picking up another straight-games win over 10th seeded Australian Nicholas Lum in the second round.

Partnering Snehit in doubles, they beat the Australian duo of Lum and Finn Luu 3-2, and upset second seeds Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar with the same scoreline in the quarter-final.

Their run ended in the semi-final after losing to third seeds from South Korea Kim Jonghoon and An Jaehyun.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” said Sharath Kamal. “Every time there have been some highs, there have been some lows. I enjoyed every part of it.”