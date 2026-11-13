Shorter time controls to be eligible for standard ratings, norms

The FIDE Council has issued a resolution allowing shorter time controls to be eligible for standard ratings and title norms, effective immediately. National federations will review the changes ahead of an extraordinary General Assembly in December, where further amendments may be proposed.

FIDE president Timur Turlov plays a game against Magnus Carlsen (FIDE/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The announcement comes as the Total Chess pilot is underway in Budapest where fast classic – classical games compressed into 45 minutes plus 30 second increment – is being played.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The move has already begun to draw flak. “I feel that anything below 1 hour 30 minutes per game should have K=5 or K=6 factor. Somehow it doesn’t feel right to equate a five-six hour game to a 2.5 hour game,” American grandmaster Levon Aronian, wrote on X. The K-factor determines how much a player's Elo rating changes after a result.

The 60 minutes +30 second increment will be considered a standard time control, will be eligible for standard rating, and may be used for title norms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The shorter 45 minutes +30 second increment time control may now also be used in tournaments that are eligible for the Fide Circuit, as well as in events where no player rated above 2400 participates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shorter 45 minutes +30 second increment time control may now also be used in tournaments that are eligible for the Fide Circuit, as well as in events where no player rated above 2400 participates. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For these time controls to count towards standard ratings and title norms, the tournament shouldn’t have more than two rounds per day and no more than one norm achieved in such events may be counted towards a single title.

“The world is changing rapidly, and chess is evolving with it. These new regulations introduce changes long requested by players and organisers,” said FIDE president Timur Turlov.

“At the same time, we have a responsibility to preserve the prestige of chess titles and ensure a smooth transition without creating unnecessary burdens for players, which is why certain restrictions remain in place. National federations will have the opportunity to discuss these changes in December, and if further adjustments are needed, we are ready to make them.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}