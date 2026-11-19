The Ladakh Marathon has already raised the bar with the Silk Route Ultra, but the organisers are now looking to take the challenge a step further with the introduction of the Siachen Ultra. Running at high altitude in Ladakh is not everyone's cup of tea, and the new race intends to push those limits even further. Covering 111 miles (180 km) across the Trans-Himalayan ranges, the Siachen Ultra will be a challenge of endurance for some of the most experienced ultra runners in the world.

Ladakh's Siachen Ultra set to push runners to the limit. (Ladakh Marathon)

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People from across the world travel to Ladakh to take part in the marathon, which began in 2012 and has gradually become a part of the region's local culture. The man behind the vision of bringing a marathon to Ladakh was Chewang Motup Goba, for whom the mountains have always been home. He has brought the entire region together to make the event work for everyone, starting with local communities and athletes to those involved in organising it.

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The 122-km Silk Route Ultra is already a demanding event with a registration process. The Siachen Ultra will be even more exclusive, with organisers inviting only runners who have demonstrated experience in challenging ultra races. Finishers of the 122-km Silk Route Ultra will also be considered. With a 30-hour cutoff for the 180-km distance, participation will be highly selective.

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{{^usCountry}} The Siachen Ultra is set to test runners in ways that even the demanding Silk Route Ultra does not, with an additional 58 km to cover, much of it through the daytime heat of Nubra Valley. Like some of the world's toughest ultra-running challenges, the 180-km race will push athletes to their limits, with a 30-hour cut-off and runners expected to complete the distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Siachen Ultra is set to test runners in ways that even the demanding Silk Route Ultra does not, with an additional 58 km to cover, much of it through the daytime heat of Nubra Valley. Like some of the world's toughest ultra-running challenges, the 180-km race will push athletes to their limits, with a 30-hour cut-off and runners expected to complete the distance. {{/usCountry}}

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Ladakh Marathon organiser Chewang believes the race will demand extensive physical and mental preparation, with consistent training, proper acclimatisation, and close monitoring of vital parameters playing key roles. He has advised runners to reach Ladakh at least two weeks before the event.

Importance of acclimatisation

"I would advise everyone taking part in the Siachen Ultra to reach Ladakh at least two weeks before the race. The acclimatisation process for both the SRU and the Siachen Ultra will be almost similar, but the latter will be much more difficult. Runners will have to cover an additional 60 km compared to the SRU, and that stretch will be during the daytime, when temperatures in Nubra Valley can get very high. It will be extremely challenging for them to keep going," Chewang advised.

A tougher training regime and a selective entry process

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"The training will certainly have to be much tougher and more consistent, and it will also need to continue over a longer period. That's one of the reasons we are announcing the race now. Registration will also begin much earlier than it did last year, giving runners enough time to prepare. As I mentioned, most participants will be runners who have already completed the SRU. We know many of them personally because they have also taken part in the Khardung La Challenge, and most have run the full marathon. This will make it easier for us to identify runners who have the right mindset, physical fitness and, most importantly, the attitude and overall sportsmanship required to take on this challenge. Ultimately, we will be the ones selecting the participants," the Ladakh Marathon organiser asserted.

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While monitoring vitals during training and acclimatisation remains important, Chewang says the bigger challenge will be on race day, prompting the organisers to introduce stricter medical checks and mandatory pit stops along the route.

"It will be difficult to monitor everything during training because nobody is going to train by running 180 km at a stretch. Most of the challenges will come on the day of the race itself. We will therefore have much stricter medical checks in place. There will also be pit stops along the route, and stopping at these points will be mandatory for the runners. We are introducing several measures specifically for the Siachen Ultra, so the rules will not be exactly the same as those for the Silk Route Ultra or the Khardung La Challenge. There will be a few additional regulations for this race," he added.

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For runners looking to take on the Siachen Ultra, physical fitness alone will not be enough. The high altitude, thinner air and changing weather conditions in Ladakh make acclimatisation as important as months of training. Reeti Sahay, who completed the 72-km Khardung La Challenge this year, believes runners need to build their endurance over several months and give themselves enough time to adjust to the conditions before taking on a race of this scale.

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"There is a stark difference between the two (vitals during training or the actual race). I always say you can't be a Gama in the land of Lama. You have to acclimatise all over again. Acclimatisation in a place like Ladakh is extremely important. You literally travel from sea level, take a flight and land at an altitude of around 11,500 feet, where the air is very thin and oxygen levels are lower.

For me, it involved three to four months of long-distance running. Along with the training, you have to acclimatise properly and gradually start walking, jogging and running. You also have to listen to your body. Your blood pressure is monitored before the flag-off, and your oxygen saturation, or SpO2 levels, are also checked. If someone doesn't feel well, the organisers ensure that they don't run. I make sure I reach well in advance and take the first 24 to 48 hours very easy. I barely move, walk around a little and get some fresh air. These small things make a big difference. If you acclimatise properly, your body adjusts and things become manageable," Sahay said on the sidelines of the Siachen Ultra announcement.

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For Sufiya Sufi, who won the Silk Route Ultra in 2025 before finishing second this year, the Siachen Ultra will be a different challenge altogether. Having run from Siachen to Kargil in 2022, she knows what the terrain demands, but believes the additional distance and high altitude will make the 180-km race particularly challenging. She feels runners will need to train in the mountains, understand how their bodies respond to the altitude and give acclimatisation the importance it deserves.

"It will definitely be difficult. I ran from Siachen to Kargil in 2022, starting from the exact same point where this race is going to begin. I am super excited, but it will be challenging because as the distance increases, the challenges also multiply, especially at high altitude. Your body doesn't always react the same way," Sufi said.

She believes runners must train in the mountains to understand how their bodies respond to high altitude. She also stresses the value of proper acclimatisation and monitoring vital parameters before attempting such a challenge.

“I always maintain that if you want to run at high altitude and perform well, you have to practise by staying there. We often train on the plains and think that because we are good athletes, we will go to the mountains and perform well. But that doesn't happen. Mountains have their own demands. You have to adapt, acclimatise and understand how your body reacts to the altitude. Every person's body is different, and I believe training while staying in the mountains is the biggest challenge.

Acclimatisation is extremely important, no matter how good an athlete you are or how physically fit you consider yourself. Your blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen levels are crucial, and if you are going to high altitude for the first time, you must monitor these parameters and consult a doctor. Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS) can hit suddenly, and the situation can become critical. It is always better to monitor your vitals and follow the proper acclimatisation process," she added.