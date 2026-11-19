LUCKNOW: Top Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will not be part of the Syed Modi India International 2026, with the Olympic medallist missing the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in Lucknow from November 24 to 29, at the UP Badminton Academy here.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are perhaps India’s strongest title contenders. (REUTERS)

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Her absence removes one of Indian badminton’s biggest attractions from a home tournament that carries a USD 250,000 prize purse and offers valuable ranking points.

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However, the draw still features several of the country’s leading names, including HS Prannoy, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, and the women’s doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Prannoy is India’s biggest singles hope in Lucknow. Seeded third, he enters a competitive 32-player field that includes Singapore’s top seed Jason Teh, Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, Indonesia’s Richie Duta Richardo, and France’s Arnaud Merklé.

India also has depth beyond Prannoy. Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Tharun Mannepalli, Tushar Suveer, Saneeth Dayanand, and S. Sankar Muthusamy are among those in contention, giving the home crowd multiple players to follow through the early rounds.

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{{^usCountry}} With Sindhu out, attention shifts to India’s next generation. Tanvi Sharma is seeded second, while Unnati Hooda is seeded third; Ashmita Chaliha, Devika Sihag, and Isharani Baruah are also seeded, underlining the strength of the domestic contingent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Sindhu out, attention shifts to India’s next generation. Tanvi Sharma is seeded second, while Unnati Hooda is seeded third; Ashmita Chaliha, Devika Sihag, and Isharani Baruah are also seeded, underlining the strength of the domestic contingent. {{/usCountry}}

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Japan’s Riko Gunji heads the women’s singles field, but the presence of so many Indian players makes the event a major opportunity for a home champion. For Hooda and Sharma in particular, a deep run would be a significant statement ahead of the next international cycle.

Treesa-Gayatri India's strongest contenders

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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are perhaps India’s strongest title contenders. They return as defending champions after winning the 2025 edition, where they beat Japan’s Kaho Osawa and Mai Tanabe in a three-game final.

Their experience and familiarity with the Lucknow conditions make them a formidable pair, and their presence ensures India remains well represented at the business end of the tournament.

Sindhu’s withdrawal is undoubtedly a blow to the tournament’s star power. Yet Lucknow will still showcase India’s emerging talent, a proven men’s-singles contender in Prannoy and a champion women’s-doubles pair. The week promises competitive badminton, home crowd energy, and a real chance for Indian players to convert opportunity into titles.