Experienced long distance runner Tirtha Kumar Pun won the men's title with a course record while Bharti won the women's race at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) here on Sunday.

Participants run as they take part in the 10th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon under the '#Run4OurSoldiers' theme, in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Hanif Sindhi) more less

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Tirtha Kumar clocked 2 hours 21 minutes and 40 seconds to claim the title, while Bharti won with a time of 2:59:01.

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The organisers claimed that more than 32,000 people from across the country turned up at the 10th edition of the marathon race.

Runners took to a course that passed some of Ahmedabad's iconic landmarks along the Sabarmati Riverfront, with residents turning out to cheer them on.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the event featured four race categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km, marking a decade of promoting fitness, sporting participation and recognition of India's armed forces.

Dinesh (1:06:32) won the men's half marathon race while Priti Lamba (1:19:21) clinched the women's title.

In the 10 km race, Pawan Kumar (30:09) clinched the men's title while Sonika (35:30) won the women's race.

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{{^usCountry}} The marathon was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain was also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The marathon was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain was also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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The #Run4OurSoldiers initiative remained central to the marathon, recognising the courage and service of India's Armed Forces. More than 6,000 personnel from the Armed Forces and police forces participated in the event.

The AAM was included in the World Athletics Global Calendar this year under the Label category, making performances at the event eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings.