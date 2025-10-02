Australia entrusted rookie Tane Edmed with playmaker duties ahead of the experienced James O'Connor for Saturday's crunch Rugby Championship Test with New Zealand that will be James Slipper's 151st and last. Wallabies bench O'Connor for All Blacks Test as Slipper set for farewell

The 25-year-old Edmed will make only his second start and form a new halves pairing with Jake Gordon, who replaces the injured Tate McDermott among five changes to the starting side.

O'Connor is relegated to the bench at a sold-out Perth Stadium.

In a major boost, Will Skelton and Rob Valetini are back to bolster the forward pack.

The Wallabies still have a slim chance of winning a first Rugby Championship title in a decade, but must beat New Zealand with a bonus point and hope Argentina soundly defeat South Africa at Twickenham in London.

Flanker Valetini missed the 33-24 defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland last week with a calf niggle while lock Skelton has been absent for three Tests due to club duties with French side La Rochelle.

Valetini is on the bench while Skelton starts in place of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, bedding down with Slipper for the last time after the veteran prop announced his international retirement this week.

Slipper, 36, will bow out as one of only three men to play 150 Tests, alongside Wales's Alun Wyn Jones and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock.

Allan Alaalatoa is preferred at tighthead prop to Taniela Tupou while Filipo Daugunu earns his first start of the year on the left wing in place of Corey Toole.

While the Wallabies failed to end the All Blacks' 52-match unbeaten run at Eden Park, they rallied from 20-3 down and were just two points behind going into the last five minutes.

"The squad has dusted themselves off from the disappointment in Auckland and they've worked away this week in preparation for what's going to be another torrid Test match against New Zealand on Saturday," said coach Joe Schmidt.

"The support has been fantastic this year, especially when playing in Australia, and we'll be hoping to put in a performance that is worthy of that support in our final home Test of 2025."

Australia

Max Jorgensen; Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Filipo Daugunu; Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper; Will Skelton, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper.

Replacements: Josh Nasser, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Ryan Lonergan, James O'Connor, Josh Flook

mp/pst

