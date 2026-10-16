Australia coach Les Kiss is adamant he retains "a lot of faith" in his playing group as they look to bounce back from a crushing Bledisloe Cup defeat and snap a 12-game losing streak against the All Blacks on Saturday.

Wallabies coach has 'faith' as All Blacks juggernaut awaits

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The Wallabies went into their clash against New Zealand at Eden Park last week on an unbeaten six-match run and with confidence high.

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They were only trailing 17-14 at the break before being overrun by the All Blacks juggernaut in the second half to crash 50-19.

Fly-half Ben Donaldson has been ruled out of the return game at Stadium Australia in Sydney, the same venue the teams will meet in the pool stage of the Rugby World Cup next year.

Kiss had veteran playmakers Kurtley Beale, James O'Connor and Bernard Foley to call on.

But he opted instead to start rookie Declan Meredith in the No.10 jersey and have uncapped Harry McLaughlin-Phillips on the bench as his replacement.

"This is an opportunity for other guys to be feeling it, tasting what Test rugby is about," Kiss told reporters on why he opted against more experience.

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{{^usCountry}} "Those boys have been through the mill. We know what we can expect from them. They know what to expect in this environment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Those boys have been through the mill. We know what we can expect from them. They know what to expect in this environment. {{/usCountry}}

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"The other boys get a great chance just to learn what it's all about.

"I've got a lot of faith in those boys that are there," he added.

Meredith, in his fourth Test, will at least form a familiar partnership with ACT Brumbies teammate Ryan Lonergan in the halves.

He is one of four changes to the starting side with prop Aidan Ross preferred to Angus Bell and fit-again hooker Josh Nasser replacing Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

In the absence of the centre Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii shifts to outside centre, partnering Isaac Henry in the midfield, with Harry Potter coming into the side on the left wing.

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- Better stead -

It will be the last Test for both sides before they head to Europe next month to conclude the Nations Championship, with Kiss and New Zealand counterpart Dave Rennie facing some tough calls on who to take with them.

A plus point for the Wallabies is the All Blacks are weakened by injuries.

Asafo Aumua, Anton Segner, Ethan Blackadder and Leroy Carter were all hurt last weekend, adding to an already long list of absentees including Richie Mo'unga, Ruben Love and Ardie Savea.

That has opened the door for some less experienced players to make the match-day 23, including Josh Moorby, who will start on the left wing, and Timoci Tavatavanawai and Xavier Numia on the bench.

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"There's a lot of young boys in this group that are getting good minutes and anytime we can spend playing against the Wallabies or touring, it's just going to put us in better stead going forward," said star midfielder Jordie Barrett.

At Eden Park, New Zealand dominated the high-kicking game, helping them advance up the field, with scrum-half Cam Roigard at the heart of their aerial tactics.

Barrett was also instrumental with his work in the air and the 86-Test veteran wants to see more of the same, urging the team to keep their focus despite the Bledisloe Cup already retained.

"Internally there's some habits and standards and a legacy that demands the All Blacks to back up and represent the country," he told reporters.

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"There's no trophy to play for, but our ambition and our goals haven't really changed."

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