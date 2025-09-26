Captain Harry Wilson said Friday Australia have become accustomed to playing "pressure cooker" Test matches, fuelling their confidence ahead of a high-stakes match against New Zealand. Wallabies primed for "pressure cooker" All Blacks Test

The Wallabies say their progress across a string of big games this year has them primed to secure a first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil in 24 years in Saturday's Test in Auckland.

The last time they won at Eden Park was 1986 but Wilson says his team have proved they can handle the big occasion and boast the game plan to end their 23-match losing streak at New Zealand's famed stronghold.

After being written off ahead of the series against the British and Irish Lions, Wilson's team showed steep improvement and came close to snatching the series.

Beaten at the death in the decisive second Test in Melbourne, they dominated the third match in Sydney.

A momentous 38-22 win over the world champion Springboks - their first victory at Johannesburg's Ellis Park in 62 years - was further proof of the progress made under coach Joe Schmidt.

"Obviously, we've played a lot of big matches this year, which gives the group a lot of confidence," Wilson told journalists on Friday.

"We've been under the pressure cooker quite a lot this year, so it is definitely something we'll lean on, knowing that we've been here before and we've found ways out of it too.

"It's another heck of a challenge when you're versing a team like New Zealand. We haven't won over here in quite a long time so history is all against us, but that's something which really excites this group."

Wilson listed several motivating factors, including a desire to end New Zealand's record 51-match unbeaten streak at Eden Park.

Australia lead the tightly-fought Rugby Championship by a point with two rounds to play and are also desperate to reclaim the Bledisloe Cup, which the All Blacks have monopolised since 2003.

Added to that, prop James Slipper will become the first Australian to play 150 Tests.

"There's so many motivators for us this week," Wilson said.

"You've got a person like James Slipper playing his 150th game, someone who means so much to every single person in our squad.

"We're sitting first in the Rugby Championship. We'd love to get that and then put ourselves in a position to go close to the Bledisloe.

"But it's not motivation that's going to win us the game. It's us sticking to our systems, playing good footy for 80 minutes."

Australia are coming off a 28-26 loss to Argentina while New Zealand are licking their wounds following a 43-10 humbling at the hands of South Africa, their biggest ever Test defeat.

Wilson expected a response from the All Blacks.

"Obviously the last game against South Africa wasn't their best performance, so we're very aware of a bounce back this weekend."

