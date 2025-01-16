Warriors let 24-point lead get away, still edge Timberwolves

Stephen Curry finished with 31 points and eight assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a turbulent 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in Minneapolis. HT Image

Curry buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 47.3 seconds remaining, securing the win after the Warriors blew a 24-point lead they held late in the first quarter.

Curry made 10 of his 21 field goal attempts, including 7 of 12 on 3-point attempts, pushing the Warriors to just their eighth win in 25 games. Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points, including 18 in the second half.

Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo led the Timberwolves with 28 points each. Rudy Gobert added seven points and 10 rebounds, while Julius Randle chipped in 18 points. Edwards chipped in eight boards.

DiVincenzo cut the Warriors' lead to two points twice in the closing minutes before Naz Reid tied the game at 108 by hitting two free throws with 1:07.

Randle trimmed the Warriors' lead to six points with 9:28 remaining on a running layup, and Jaden McDaniels buried a 3-pointer on the Timberwolves' next possession to trim Golden State's lead to 94-91 with 8:50 remaining.

Golden State opened the game on a 13-0 run and held the Timberwolves scoreless for the first 4:27. Curry and Hield hit back-to-back treys to extend the Warriors' lead to 26-5 with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter.

Curry made his first four attempts from 3-point range in the quarter, scoring as many points in the first quarter as the Timberwolves team.

Minnesota spent the second quarter making up ground, limiting Curry to two points on 1 of 6 shooting while outscoring the Warriors 30-21 in the frame. Still, the Warriors led 55-42 at halftime.

The Timberwolves trailed 87-78 after three quarters, though they gave themselves a puncher's chance by outscoring Golden State by a combined 13 points in the second and third quarters.

The Warriors made 40 of 82 attempts overall , including 18 of 36 from 3-point range. Minnesota made 38 of its 86 attempts and 17 of 37 from long range.

