WBC Finals: Nikhat searches for the old spark

Greater Noida: When Nikhat Zareen steps into the ring, she brings a combative energy that keeps spectators hooked. The two-time world champion dominated 2022 and 2023, carrying Indian boxing with confidence. She also went to the 2024 Paris Olympics as a medal contender, but Chinese world No.1 Wu Yu ended her run in the pre-quarterfinals. Nikhat Zareen will lead India’s charge at the World Boxing Cup Final in Greater Noida. (PTI)

It took Nikhat almost a year to return to international action, and at the World Championships in Liverpool this year she wasn’t at her best, losing to Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakıroglu of Turkiye. Now, at 29, she is searching for her old spark while fighting off doubts. But Nikhat is confident she still has plenty of boxing left in her.

With the Asian Games next year and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in sight, she wants to begin afresh, starting with the Boxing World Cup Finals at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Nikhat. “In 2023, I became world champion at home, and this time it’s again happening in India. Hopefully, I will win gold here and begin my journey towards the LA Olympics as a champion.”

After her sensational 2022 world title, Nikhat fought her heart out the next year to defend her crown in Delhi. Beating some of the best boxers, her run was the highlight of the 2023 Worlds. She hopes to draw strength from that memory.

“Competing in front of the home crowd brings a different energy. I’ll try to enter the ring with the same spirit and come out a winner.”

Reflecting on her recent struggles, she said, “There were lessons for me at the World Championships, but I have no regret. It was tough returning after a year and going into a major competition. I know I’m not at my peak right now. Gradually, I’m looking to regain form at the national camp and through regular sparring. My main targets are the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year, and by the Asian Championships. With the new format, every event matters because ranking points affect the draw.”

The schedule hasn’t helped. “We have the Nationals next, then the Asian (meet) in January followed by a series of world events. Cutting weight back-to-back is tough, but that’s part of the journey. These next few years require discipline and sacrifices.”

Nikhat will compete in 51kg, which has five boxers. Given a quarter-final bye, she will face Uzbekistan’s Gulsevar Ganieva in the semis. The season-ending World Cup Finals is for the world’s top eight boxers, but due to limited entries, many categories are short of full quotas. As per the draw, eight of the 10 Indian women are assured of medals.

In 80kg, only three boxers are in contention, giving worlds bronze medallist Pooja Rani a direct final berth. World champion Minakshi Hooda (48kg) and Paris Olympian Preeti Pawar (54kg) will start from the quarters. Minakshi faces Kazakhstan’s Akbota Bolat, while Preeti meets Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova, an Asian Games medallist.

In men, Sachin (60kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) and Jugnu (85kg) begin from the semifinals. On Sunday, Ankush (80kg) takes on Japan’s Go Wakaya, while Asian Games medallist Narender Berwal (90+kg) faces Ukraine’s Andrii Khaletskyi.