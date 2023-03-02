Who did Carmelo Anthony pick as GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

Both LeBron James and Michael Jordan have had been superstar basketball players who toyed with the opponents on the court. After MJ hung his boots, James took over as a great ambassador of the game and gained similar popularity and limelight, if not more. Even in the twilight phase of his career now, James is wooing the fans with his gameplay and creating new records and benchmarks.

Given their passion and legendary talent, both superstars have been compared numerous times. The G.O.A.T. debate over the two champions of the game is a routine part of fans' lives now. While Jordan's greatness got immortalised through the documentary "The Last Dance" in 2020, James' friend Carmelo Anthony picked MJ as the greatest player of all time. In an interview with Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports in 2020, Anthony had weighed in on the debate surrounding the talent of both superstars.

"You know, M.J. is the GOAT. He's the greatest ever. We all know that, and we all agree to that. Why can't we say that but also give LeBron his flowers while he's here too? Why can't we say, 'M.J. was very great. LeBron is very great. Kobe is very great.' We're not allowed to say those things today because it's always this or that, and that's just our society. You have to choose one," said Anthony.

Interestingly, both James and Anthony had entered the NBA in 2003, becoming teammates for the LA Lakers last season.

Meanwhile, James has sustained a foot injury in the ongoing NBA season. As per latest reports, he is expected to be out of action for several weeks. James had suffered the injury in the third quarter of LA Lakers' match against Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in the ongoing NBA season. LA Lakers had won the match by 111-108, with James scoring 26 points. Despite sustaining the injury, James had helped his team win by playing into the fourth quarter and scoring 11 of his 26 points.